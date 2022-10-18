Sitcom Legend Tony Danza Boards Season 2 Of And Just Like That...

Tony Danza may have become a major television star over the years, but he certainly didn't start out that way. Like his character Tony on the sitcom "Taxi," Danza was originally a professional boxer (via AP News). However, unlike the character of Tony, who constantly lost his matches, Danza retired from the sport with a 9-3 fight record, having knocked out his opponent during each win (via Bloody Elbow).

Danza joined "Taxi" when the show was looking for a young boxer to join the cast. He then parlayed his success on "Taxi" into starring on "Who's The Boss?" which ended up running for eight seasons before ending in 1992 (per IMDb). In the 30 years since "Who's The Boss?" Danza has appeared in comedies like "Broad City" and "Family Guy," hosted his own talk show, and appeared in a series of popular club acts. Now, he's heading to Manhattan for a role in the second season of "And Just Like That..."