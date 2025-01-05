The Ending Of The Postcard Killings Explained

Despite having no solid evidence, Jacob is convinced that the Randolphs are the ones who killed his daughter. As he digs deeper into their past, he learns that "Sylvia" and "Mac" are completely fake identities. Jacob asks his ex-wife to call in some favors, and she's able to help him figure out that the suspects are actually siblings named Marina and Simon Haysmith. Even more shocking is the revelation that the pair were raised by a wealthy, violent father, Simon Haysmith Senior (O'Hare), who's currently in prison for killing his wife, the killers' mother.

By talking with Mr. Haysmith, Jacob and his friends are able to piece together a disturbing picture of who Marina and Simon are. The siblings were manipulated by their father before ultimately being rejected by him because they fell in love with each other. Mr. Haysmith punished his children for being romantically involved, but that only inspired them to reunite as adults and use their father's passion for art and violence to send him a very pointed message.

Having finally pieced together the story behind their murder spree, Jacob asks Dessie to help lure the Haysmiths out of hiding. She publishes a story about their relationship, and they decide to make her the final victim in their sadistic art project. Jacob manages to save Dessie from the Haysmiths, but he kills Simon in the process and seemingly lets Marina escape. At the very end of the film, Jacob and Dessie learn that the Haysmith siblings were adopted; Mr. Haysmith lied to them both for reasons only he understands. In the final scene of the movie, Marina calls her father in prison, but the audience isn't allowed to hear their conversation.