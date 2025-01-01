12 Best Movies Like Sicario

Fans of "Sicario" will eat up "Training Day," a gritty look at crime in Los Angeles. In this 2000 film, Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) is an eager rookie cop training under narcotics officer Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington). Jake wants so badly to join the team that he'll do anything Alonzo says — a quality that Alonzo shamelessly exploits. Over the course of a single day of training, it starts to dawn on Jake that his mentor may not have his best interests in mind.

In "Training Day," Jake faces a dilemma much like Kate Mercer's: how to uphold your principles when it seems like the only way to stop the drug cartels is to beat them at their own game. (In fact, "Training Day" even drops a quote about wolves that mirrors what Alejandro says at the end of "Sicario.") Just as Alonzo keeps Jake on his toes, the Antoine Fuqua-directed movie keeps viewers on their toes.

You can never be sure whether or not Denzel Washington's character is joking, but Alonzo commands your attention either way. In that respect, he has a lot in common with Josh Brolin's crooked cop from "Sicario." It's no wonder that Alonzo Harris is considered one of the most charismatic villains in movie history. King Kong may have nothing on Denzel Washington, but the characters from "Sicario" come awfully close.