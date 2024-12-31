10 Best Shows To Watch If You Love Evil

CBS wowed audiences in 2021 with the premiere of "Evil," a supernatural drama about three assessors from the Catholic Church who decide whether someone is possessed or has experienced a miracle. From the get-go, the show was a compelling mix for skeptics and believers alike, offering real-world solutions (both material and psychological) for supposed hauntings, possessions, and more. Yet, as the series continued, it dove further into the supernatural, and mashed spiritual and material forces together for a finish that we didn't see coming. Whether you loved "Evil" because of the overall mythology, or simply fell in love with Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Father David Acosta (Mike Colter), and Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), there are plenty of other television shows along the same lines to jump into next.

Of course, picking shows that are like "Evil" can be a bit complicated. Some might load a list like this with programs about strictly paranormal forces, without any regard to the more specific themes and ideas about faith woven into the CBS-turned-Paramount+ drama. Others may simply chose other procedural-based shows that contain only a vague relevance. With our list here, we've tried to put together a batch of stories that will do both, all while honoring the same narrative threads seen on "Evil." While it's unlikely that the series will ever get another season, if you're looking for other shows like "Evil" to dig into, don't sleep on these 10 efforts.