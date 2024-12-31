10 Best Shows To Watch If You Love Evil
CBS wowed audiences in 2021 with the premiere of "Evil," a supernatural drama about three assessors from the Catholic Church who decide whether someone is possessed or has experienced a miracle. From the get-go, the show was a compelling mix for skeptics and believers alike, offering real-world solutions (both material and psychological) for supposed hauntings, possessions, and more. Yet, as the series continued, it dove further into the supernatural, and mashed spiritual and material forces together for a finish that we didn't see coming. Whether you loved "Evil" because of the overall mythology, or simply fell in love with Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Father David Acosta (Mike Colter), and Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), there are plenty of other television shows along the same lines to jump into next.
Of course, picking shows that are like "Evil" can be a bit complicated. Some might load a list like this with programs about strictly paranormal forces, without any regard to the more specific themes and ideas about faith woven into the CBS-turned-Paramount+ drama. Others may simply chose other procedural-based shows that contain only a vague relevance. With our list here, we've tried to put together a batch of stories that will do both, all while honoring the same narrative threads seen on "Evil." While it's unlikely that the series will ever get another season, if you're looking for other shows like "Evil" to dig into, don't sleep on these 10 efforts.
Midnight Mass
While "Evil" has been blowing up on Netflix, the streamer hosts another program that fans of the Paramount+ series will likely enjoy. Created by Mike Flanagan, the guy behind horror classics like "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Fall of the House of Usher," this 2021 mini-series will frighten you to your core.
"Midnight Mass" centers on a small island community that begins to experience supposed miraculous happenings after a new, young priest named Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater) arrives. Of course, there's far more to the story than that. Between the impeccable performances and the complicated spiritual themes, "Midnight Mass" is a supernatural horror tale in the same vein as a Stephen King novel — and it will not let you rest until you see it through.
The series is a fascinating blend of belief and skepticism as the people of Crockett Island struggle to come to terms with the things they see and hear. "Midnight Mass" delves heavily into Catholicism and questions about God, forgiveness, and morality, thus echoing many of the powerful ideas displayed on "Evil." There's more too, including a creature that feels starkly reminiscent of some of the demons you might see on the show, but really the reason to give this one a try is star Hamish Linklater. The actor delivers a career-defining performance as the island's mysterious new priest that you have to see to believe.
Outcast
If you haven't heard of "Outcast" before, that's okay, but you should really give it a shot after finishing "Evil." Based on the Robert Kirkman comic book of the same name, this Cinemax series follows a young man named Kyle Barnes (Patrick Fugit), who is rejected by his home and community after dealing with demonic possession throughout his life. Set in Rome, West Virginia, "Outcast" deals with both the spiritual and the psychological effects of demonic possession, and how that can lead to issues of mental instability. Fans of "Evil" will happily note that "Outcast" is unafraid to confront issues of religion in the process, and tackles the fallout of demonic events and experiences in this small, Appalachian community.
Unlike "Evil," however, the demonic threat is not nearly as physical. Instead, it's rooted in the character's trauma and psychology in a way fairly unique to these sorts of stories. Even the most disturbing episodes of "Evil" are no match for "Outcast," which is one of the scariest demon dramas on television. The show isn't afraid to show the ugly horrors of possession, and everything from body contortions to levitating is on full display here — not to mention plenty of gore. Though "Outcast" only ran for two seasons on Cinemax, the show is well worth the time. If you find yourself wanting more after the show is over, be sure to check out the original comic book, which ran for 48 issues total.
The Exorcist
Speaking of exorcisms and demonic possession, what defines the genre more than "The Exorcist" itself? Of course, we're not talking about the original William Peter Blatty novel or the 1973 film that followed, but rather the television series of the same name that ran on Fox for two seasons beginning in 2016. If you're wondering how many "Exorcist" movies there are to catch up on, there's no need, as Fox's "The Exorcist" television series ignores all of them but the original. Starring Alfonso Herrera as Father Tomas Ortega and Ben Daniels as Father Marcus Keane, dual exorcists on the trail of a demonic conspiracy, the series is everything you would expect from the brand, but even better than you hope.
If you loved the episodes of "Evil" that dealt specifically with exorcisms, then "The Exorcist" is the show for you. Not only does it have plenty of meaty religious drama, but the show was once accurately described by Entertainment Weekly as "a propulsive, serialized psychological thriller." While the first season is a bit more connected to the original story, with Geena Davis even appearing as an older Regan MacNeil, the second and (sadly) final season dives further into the show's own narrative. "The Exorcist" works because it develops a real voice of its own apart from the film series. Don't let the baggage associated with the title dissuade you — these 20 episodes are quite a thrill that you won't want to miss.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
This one might be an oddball pick, but fans of "Evil" who can't get enough of the creature content on the show will undoubtedly be impressed with "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." This show's demons and monsters may be a bit dated, but they set the stage for television creatures everywhere, including the demons we know from "Evil." Additionally, Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers is a likable, strong protagonist who makes some questionable moral choices over the years, not unlike Katja Herbers' Dr. Kristen Bouchard. Unlike Kristen though, Buffy doesn't have four daughters, although she does let a dozen or so girls live in her house during the final season.
Yes, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is a strictly supernatural drama, with no real questions about the existence of the paranormal, but it's still a fun ride. There's humor, romance, and plenty of exciting action to get wrapped up in. Plus, if the "Evil" episode "S Is for Silence" is one of your favorites, then you've got to see the "Buffy" episode "Hush," which walked so that silent paranormal episodes everywhere could run. If you want a show that dives deeper into the demonic conspiracy of it all, the "Buffy" spin-off "Angel" does just that, following the ensouled vampire Angel (David Boreanaz) in Los Angeles. Between the two Buffyverse series, there are over 250 episodes of television to choose from — more than enough to get your creature fix.
The Twilight Zone
Considering how far out there some "Evil" episodes are, it shouldn't come as a surprise that "The Twilight Zone" makes it onto our list. Other websites may have placed shows like Netflix's "Black Mirror" in this spot, but we love the classics. Whether you prefer the original "Twilight Zone," the '80s revival, the 2000s revival, or the more recent 2019 iteration, there are more than enough stories about the strange and macabre for everyone. In fact, most of them were even broadcast on the same network that "Evil" originally aired on, CBS (or digitally via the now-defunct CBS All Access), which is just another connection between these two great shows.
Anyone who knows the untold truth of "The Twilight Zone" is aware that many of the series' most memorable episodes doubled as social commentary in their day. Whether talking about prejudice, racism, fear of "the other," or religious persecution, the original "Twilight Zone" and its subsequent revivals have always felt relevant, no matter how dated they may appear. While "Evil" made sure to toss Kristen, David, and Ben into cases with direct cultural and political relevance, it was "The Twilight Zone" that did it first. Whether you love the series for its strangeness or its underlying cultural analysis, the best "Twilight Zone" episodes stick with you long after Rod Serling's narration comes to a close.
Dark Winds
"Dark Winds" is a neo-Western crime drama set in the 1970s Navajo Nation, so one might wonder what this sort of program is doing on a list of shows in connection to "Evil." Well, aside from the fact that "Dark Winds" is just a great show in general, the series follows some pretty interesting plotlines that mix criminal investigations and intense spirituality. However, like "Evil," the AMC series continues to question the validity of some of those practices and beliefs in a 20th century environment. Following Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), undercover FBI agent Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Sgt. Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), this multi-season drama centers on a single case per six-episode season, each one with its own unique set of mysticism attached.
With two seasons already under its belt, this great AMC series promises to get even better in the future. A likable cast, dynamic characters, and compelling source material (the series is based on the "Leaphorn and Chee" novels by Tony Hillerman and his daughter, Anne Hillerman), certainly make it a drama worthy of continued support. While it strays a bit from the specifically Christian religious elements found in "Evil," there's enough excellence here to keep one invested regardless. Plus, the Arizona setting might be a nice change of scenery from the East Coast, especially if you're worried about demons lurking around every corner.
Father Brown
How could we put a list of shows like "Evil" together and not include the infamous "Father Brown"? Based on the mystery stories by Christian apologist and theologian G.K. Chesterton, the BBC's "Father Brown" is a period drama that follows the titular priest (Mark Williams) as he plays detective across the 1950s England countryside. Sure, that sounds absolutely nothing like "Evil," but Father Brown is the type of atypical protagonist who uses his religious convictions and keen wit to solve the unsolvable. Even if two of the three "Evil" assessors are skeptics, they still solve cases on behalf of the Catholic Church. "Father Brown" is certainly less suggestive and violent in comparison, but it's a cozy British series that's worth a shot if you enjoy the religious mystery behind "Evil."
One thing you won't find here is demons, at least not the way "Evil" depicts them. Aside from the episode "The Mask of the Demon," which involves a horror movie production, there are no exorcisms, possessions, or other blatant supernatural happenings here. Instead, you'll find that "Father Brown" remains fairly secular, even if he is indeed a spiritual man. No worries if "Father Brown" isn't quite your thing, but if you do happen to want a break from "Evil" while retaining the spirituality and mystery elements, this long-running drama should be your first pick.
Miracles
Interested in a mystery drama that's a lot closer to the initial "Evil" concept? "Miracles" is the short-lived series for you. Created by Richard Hatem and Michael Petroni, with "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Angel," and "Grimm" producer David Greenwalt on board as showrunner, "Miracles" is about exactly what you'd expect.
In each episode, former Catholic Church assessor Paul Callan (Skeet Ulrich) and his companions — former professor Alva Keel (Angus Macfadyen) and ex-police officer Evelyn Santos (Marisa Ramirez) — investigate the supernatural on their own terms. Because the Church dismisses Paul's findings, which coincidentally restore his faith, he joins Keel and Santos' Sodalitas Quaerito operation to continue to search for proof of actual miracles. For 13 episodes, "Miracles" took chances and sought to confirm the paranormal, though it was sadly canceled by ABC before it got the chance.
To this day, "Miracles" still retains a cult following that wishes it had continued. "That story and that whole 'God is now here, God is nowhere' is still to this day one of the most creative pieces of writing I've ever seen," series star Skeet Ulrich told A.V. Club in 2017. He's right, too. With a pilot episode directed by future "The Batman" director Matt Reeves and a cast as dynamic as the leads on "Evil," it's a real shame that "Miracles" ended before its time. Any fan of "Evil" is bound to enjoy "Miracles," even if the story doesn't conclude quite as neatly as the Paramount+ drama.
Millennium
Another series that "Evil" fans will undoubtedly fawn over is the Chris Carter project "Millennium." Starring Lance Henriksen as former FBI profiler Frank Black, the three-season series centers on the hero's ability to see into the dark hearts and minds of criminals. Because of this gift (or curse), Frank also has the ability to see demonic forces around him, and his senses are hyper-tuned to the spiritual realm. While "Millennium" maintains some vague connections to "The X-Files" (the shows even crossover during the latter's seventh season), the series is largely its own thing, and Frank Black is the type of expert protagonist one can't help but root for. Even more than "Miracles," this show has garnered a major cult following over the years, and for good reason.
Uniquely, each season of "Millennium" feels drastically different than the last in terms of tone and material. The first season is a psychological thriller that focuses heavily on the capturing of serial killers, while the second dives into the complex mythology of the titular Millennium Group and their goals for the biblical Apocalypse. The third season is structured a bit more like a traditional network procedural, giving Frank a new partner and returning him to the FBI. Yet, the entire 67-episode series weaves threads of faith, conspiracy, spiritual warfare, and personal trials throughout, offering "Evil" fans everywhere more than enough meaty material to sink their teeth into.
Fringe
If your favorite part of "Evil" is the fact that these characters investigate strange cases that can often be solved using science in the greater New York metropolitan area, then "Fringe" is the perfect show to binge next. A lot more science fiction than supernatural, "Fringe" aired on Fox between 2008 and 2013, spanning five seasons and 100 episodes. The show featured FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), jack of all trades Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson), and Peter's scientist father, Dr. Walter Bishop (John Noble), who is really the star of the show. The three of them, along with the rest of the FBI's Fringe Division, investigate the weird and unexplained, leading them to rather bizarre plots involving a parallel reality, time travel, and even saving the world.
"Fringe" is really easy to get into, and that's in no small part due to the captivating and spirited characters. While episodes are a bit heavy on the fringe science (hence the name), there are some interesting elements of faith woven throughout, particularly in Walter's series-long arc as he seeks forgiveness. Between the exciting standalone cases and the dramatic overarching plots, there's a lot in "Fringe" worth dissecting. The very best episodes of "Fringe" may even become some of your favorite episodes of television, period. Fans of "Evil" might find themselves at home in a series like "Fringe," and will likely be just as disappointed when it eventually ends. Thankfully, this one got to end on its own terms.