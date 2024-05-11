The Evil Series That's Blowing Up Netflix Right Now
Something wicked is catching traction on Netflix. Robert and Michelle King, the power couple best known for "The Good Wife," have always pushed the envelope. In 2019, the two debuted "Evil" to the world. A meditative supernatural drama focused on examining evil from all aspects, "Evil" is now causing a storm on Netflix. The series is the seventh most-watched program on Netflix as of May 10 in the United States. It's the latest surprise on the streaming service after Netflix's very own "Baby Reindeer," which is based on a surprisingly scary true story.
"Evil" first hit CBS in 2019, where it was critically acclaimed from the start. The debut season has a whopping 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the overall series has an extremely solid 95% rating, making this a must-watch for fans of programs like "The X-Files" and "The Exorcist." Looper's sister site /Film deemed "Evil" one of the greatest horror shows of all time. With praise like that, it's no surprise that "Evil" is quickly becoming one of the most-watched imports on Netflix.
Even TV junkies adore this special gem, awarding it a 7.8/10 on IMDb. User mellissacousins has nothing but love for the show, writing, "Brilliant series! Has you wanting more after each episode. Haven't watch a series this good in a long while and pretty scary too on some episodes. I hope this series continues as I am currently left wanting more!!"
Lucky for them, there's tons more "Evil" coming their way.
What is Evil about and when does the next season start airing?
Without giving away too many plot details, "Evil" is about three people from various walks of life and faith who are asked by the Catholic Church to investigate supernatural happenings. Since they have different approaches, professions, and beliefs, tension naturally builds amongst the trio, which includes Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi. While the series may seem mild on paper, "Evil" is filled with disturbing episodes that feature philosophical and scientific debates that will both scare and mystify you.
Viewers who decide to jump into "Evil" on Netflix should know that only Season 1 and 2 are available on the platform. Those hoping to see Season 3 will have to do so on Paramount+, where all three seasons are available. Unfortunately, "Evil" is wrapping up with its fourth and final season later this summer. The series is technically a Paramount+ exclusive now, so all new episodes will air there going forward. While both new and old fans might be disappointed with "Evil" ending, the creatives were given the opportunity to produce four extra episodes to wrap things up nicely. It's unclear when these episodes will air.
Season 4 kickstarts on May 23 on Paramount+, with subsequent episodes of "Evil" released weekly. It's unclear if Season 3 or 4 will ever hit Netflix, but fans who are along for the ride may want to subscribe to Paramount+ soon.