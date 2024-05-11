The Evil Series That's Blowing Up Netflix Right Now

Something wicked is catching traction on Netflix. Robert and Michelle King, the power couple best known for "The Good Wife," have always pushed the envelope. In 2019, the two debuted "Evil" to the world. A meditative supernatural drama focused on examining evil from all aspects, "Evil" is now causing a storm on Netflix. The series is the seventh most-watched program on Netflix as of May 10 in the United States. It's the latest surprise on the streaming service after Netflix's very own "Baby Reindeer," which is based on a surprisingly scary true story.

"Evil" first hit CBS in 2019, where it was critically acclaimed from the start. The debut season has a whopping 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the overall series has an extremely solid 95% rating, making this a must-watch for fans of programs like "The X-Files" and "The Exorcist." Looper's sister site /Film deemed "Evil" one of the greatest horror shows of all time. With praise like that, it's no surprise that "Evil" is quickly becoming one of the most-watched imports on Netflix.

Even TV junkies adore this special gem, awarding it a 7.8/10 on IMDb. User mellissacousins has nothing but love for the show, writing, "Brilliant series! Has you wanting more after each episode. Haven't watch a series this good in a long while and pretty scary too on some episodes. I hope this series continues as I am currently left wanting more!!"

Lucky for them, there's tons more "Evil" coming their way.