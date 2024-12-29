10 Movies Like The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" is a 2012 film based on the novel by Stephen Chbosky, who also wrote and directed the adaptation. Despite the 13-year difference between the publication of the book and the release of the film, Chbosky still chose to keep the movie set in the 1991-92 school year as it follows three high school students — a freshman and two seniors — during said year. The freshman is Charlie (Logan Lerman), clinically depressed and initially unable to connect with his classmates. That is, until seniors/stepsiblings Sam (Emma Watson) and Patrick (Ezra Miller) take Charlie under their wing and bring him into their social circle.

There are a number of coming-of-age movies that should be required viewing, but fans of "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" will likely be looking for more specific flavors of the genre when seeking out similar films. All of the movies on this list contain one or more elements that should appeal to people who enjoyed "Wallflower" beyond just being in the same genre.

Some of the films came out around the same time; some take place in roughly the same era and/or are deliberate throwbacks to a specific time and place; several are about shy, introverted teens who open up after being welcomed into a more outgoing group, while others are built around one or more of the main characters overcoming a trauma in their past; and more than a few are just undeniable classics in the coming-of-age teen movie pantheon and are justifiably always recommended to people who are exploring this area of film.