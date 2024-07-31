Movies That Were Canceled Because The Star Quit

After "Pulp Fiction" saved John Travolta's failing career, the actor had a renaissance for the ages, giving him the kind of success in the second half of the '90s that most actors barely see in their entire filmographies. In fact, he was having such good fortune that, in 1996, he even felt emboldened to walk away from a potential $17 million paycheck – and risk a huge lawsuit in the process. The movie in question was "The Double," to be directed by controversial filmmaker Roman Polanski based on the 1846 Dostoyevsky novel of the same name.

Creative differences between Travolta and Polanski flared up from the very first table read. "Our views on the film were completely different: I wanted to do a dramatic comedy, he wanted a cartoon," Travolta told Paris-Match (via E! News), adding that Polanski added a nude scene to the script without his knowledge. "At the first reading, Roman didn't like my acting. He told me I was bad and showed me what I should do."

The last straw for Travolta was that Polanski decided to add a nude scene "for no reason," the actor said. This caused Travolta to quit the movie, which led to production companies Mandalay Entertainment and Liteoffer suing him. Travolta countersued, saying that the company failed to honor a deal for him to star in "Donnie Brasco," which came out in 1997. "The Double," meanwhile, was never made. The suit was eventually settled out of court.