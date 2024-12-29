The 15 Longest-Running Game Shows Of All Time

There's something both exciting and endearing about watching contestants test their luck and intelligence in front of a national audience, all for the chance of taking home a prize that, in many cases, could be life-changing. Perhaps that's why some of the most popular game shows have been on the air for decades. Even when they get canceled, audience-favorite game shows will often be picked up for multiple revival seasons every few years. And while beloved hosts like Bob Barker and Alex Trebek are irreplaceable, the shows they hosted continue to draw audiences long after they're no longer the ones holding the mic.

Game shows have been a staple of TV viewing since "Truth or Consequences" first made the jump from radio to television in 1950, and many of the series we love today have been around since the 1960s. In a world where generation wars dominate social media, it's nice to realize that back in the day our grandparents were watching the same game shows we currently love.

After factoring in details like revivals, syndicated series, and lost episodes, working out which shows have been around the longest can get a bit tricky. But whether you're counting total episodes, the number of years on the air, or some other form of measurement, these are the longest-running game shows of all time.