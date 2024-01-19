Alec Baldwin Charged Again With Involuntary Manslaughter On Rust - What This Means

Alec Baldwin has been charged again with involuntary manslaughter for his fatal shooting on the set of "Rust."

In 2021, the "30 Rock" actor was filming the Western "Rust," when he used a prop gun filled with live ammunition. The actor was rehearsing a scene that involved the actor's character, outlaw Harland Rust, firing a gun towards the camera. In preparing for the scene, the gun fatally shot and killed the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins was a rising talent in the world of cinematography, having lent her talents to the 2020 superhero flick "Archenemy."

Following Hutchins' death, filming on the production was paused, and the actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. In April 2023, the charges were dropped. Once cleared of charges, production on the picture continued. While the film may be completed, Baldwin isn't done with his actions on the set of "Rust."

On Friday, a grand jury in New Mexico once again indicted the "30 Rock" actor on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. The New Mexico grand jury presented the indictment after evidence from special prosecutors Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis was brought forward. Baldwin's lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, issued a statement on Friday (obtained by The New York Times) saying, "We look forward to our day in court."

The decision to indict Baldwin once again comes after the local district attorney's prosecution failed to find footing. This eventually led to the initial dismissal of charges. In the wake of the shooting, several lawsuits manifested, including one from the cinematographer's family. The initial prosecution team argued that Baldwin willfully disregarded the safety of those on set despite alleging that he did not know that the gun was filled with live ammunition.

If convicted this time, Baldwin could face serious consequences.