Alec Baldwin Charged Again With Involuntary Manslaughter On Rust - What This Means
Alec Baldwin has been charged again with involuntary manslaughter for his fatal shooting on the set of "Rust."
In 2021, the "30 Rock" actor was filming the Western "Rust," when he used a prop gun filled with live ammunition. The actor was rehearsing a scene that involved the actor's character, outlaw Harland Rust, firing a gun towards the camera. In preparing for the scene, the gun fatally shot and killed the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins was a rising talent in the world of cinematography, having lent her talents to the 2020 superhero flick "Archenemy."
Following Hutchins' death, filming on the production was paused, and the actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. In April 2023, the charges were dropped. Once cleared of charges, production on the picture continued. While the film may be completed, Baldwin isn't done with his actions on the set of "Rust."
On Friday, a grand jury in New Mexico once again indicted the "30 Rock" actor on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. The New Mexico grand jury presented the indictment after evidence from special prosecutors Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis was brought forward. Baldwin's lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, issued a statement on Friday (obtained by The New York Times) saying, "We look forward to our day in court."
The decision to indict Baldwin once again comes after the local district attorney's prosecution failed to find footing. This eventually led to the initial dismissal of charges. In the wake of the shooting, several lawsuits manifested, including one from the cinematographer's family. The initial prosecution team argued that Baldwin willfully disregarded the safety of those on set despite alleging that he did not know that the gun was filled with live ammunition.
If convicted this time, Baldwin could face serious consequences.
What the latest charge means for Alec Baldwin
A grand jury of 12 came together on Thursday to hear the matters of the case. For the charge to move forward, 8 jurors had to have agreed that there was probable cause to indict the actor. Note that the indictment charged the "Rust" actor and producer with two different involuntary counts of manslaughter. He can, however, be only convicted of one. Official court documents reveal that one is far more severe than the other, with one being a felony. The second, alternative count reads that Baldwin "did cause the death of Halyna Hutchins by an act committed with the total disregard or indifference for the safety of others..."
Alec Baldwin has consistently and continually maintained that Halyna Hutchinson's death is not his fault, discussing how he was told that the gun did not have any live ammunition. The actor also claimed that he did not fire the weapon, which led to the death of the cinematographer. A forensic report commissioned by the prosecution, however, suggests differently, arguing that Baldwin did pull the trigger. The bullet, which killed the cinematographer during the "Rust" scene's rehearsal, also hit the picture's director Joel Souza.
If convicted by the New Mexico court, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison. Baldwin wasn't the only creative member of "Rust" to face scrutiny. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, who was responsible for the film's weapons, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter. After pleading not guilty, her trial will begin in February later this year.
How Rust has changed film and television
Alec Baldwin has always known that charges could once again be brought up against him — this was always a possibility once the initial charges were dismissed. While it remains to be seen the verdict the actor receives, the legacy of "Rust" has already been cemented. Production on the picture has wrapped up, though it remains to be seen when (or if) the film is ever released. Bianca Cline replaced Hutchins as the film's cinematographer. Following the death of Halyna Hutchins, the larger film and television industry has significant efforts to reduce the possibility of another "Rust"-like incident.
"The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke was one of several industry giants to come out and disavow the future use of blanks on set. "John Wick" franchise steward and stuntman Chad Stahelski has also discussed the incident on the set of "Rust," calling out Hollywood creatives for using real guns on set, saying that the use of CG and electronic/prop guns should be the norm going forward.
Currently, a documentary based on Hutchins' life is in the works. Earlier this month, Deadline exclusively revealed stills from "Rust," showcasing Hutchins' aesthetic for the Western.