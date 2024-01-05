Why Mayim Bialik Really Walked Off Jeopardy! - Did She Leave Or Was She Fired?

2023 came to a bit of a sour end for Mayim Bialik. The actress became the regular host of the daytime version of "Jeopardy!," a job she's been sharing with former winner Ken Jennings since December 2021. But she announced in an Instagram post in December 2023 that she would no longer be a part of the game show, turning her hosting duties over to Jennings full-time. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!," her statement read in part.

But did Bialik leave of her own volition? Or was she relieved of her duties by Sony? A statement released by Sony Pictures Television states that the choice was made to install Jennings as the sole host of the show's syndicated edition to establish a sense of continuity. The statement indicated that Bialik may continue to host "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in prime time on ABC, along with further specials from the brand. Yet a source reporting to The Messenger explained that Bialik was planning to return to the show after a long absence from the program and was surprised by Sony's decision.

The Ringer confirmed that Bialik's option was not picked up, meaning that her role with the syndicated show will end when the current season does, and that it was Sony Pictures Televison's choice to end Bialik's association with the daytime version of "Jeopardy!" But they also noted that multiple issues — from Bialik's tendency to draw controversial attention to the show, to her choice to support the WGA strike by refusing to cross the picket line to film episodes, to behind-the-scenes shuffling of opinions — may have contributed to the actor's tenure being terminated.