Dragon Ball's Super Saiyan 2 Form Finally Explained

In spite of the danger simply entering Super Saiyan mode poses to any Saiyan who attempts it, a few warriors have found themselves with this level of greatness thrust upon them. The first character to attain Super Saiyan 2-level powers is Gohan. He takes on the form during the episode "Cell Juniors Attack!" in "Dragon Ball Z" (definitely not a filler episode you can skip). As with other Super Saiyan transformations, Gohan's comes about due to him becoming extremely emotionally upset. When his father and friends are being attacked by the titular Cell Juniors and Android 16 has been killed by Cell, Gohan has no idea how to help until the transformation overtakes him.

Once he achieves Super Saiyan 2, Gohan is powerful enough to kill off all of the electronics around him and take out the Cell Juniors. In a one-on-one battle with Cell himself, he nearly defeats the seemingly all-powerful villain, causing him to devolve. This undeniably cool fight is one reason why some fans wish they could change "Dragon Ball Z" to make Gohan the series' main focus. Unfortunately, Cell chooses to blow up Earth instead of accepting his defeat, forcing Goku to sacrifice himself. Ultimately it takes the combined might of father and son to bring Cell down.

Gohan technically experienced this form while training with his father in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber in a previous episode, but it lasts only briefly as he's too tired to hold on to it. In the manga, Gohan also becomes the first character to attain this power level in "Dragon Ball Z: Gohan Unleashed," the story arc upon which the anime is based. Gohan completes the transformation for the first time in a "Dragon Ball" movie in "Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound," while Vegeta, Goku, and Future Trunks have all since attained this level either in the manga or in the anime series.