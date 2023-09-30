Dragon Ball Z's Strongest Super Saiyan Form Is Too Powerful And Totally Useless

Much of the plot of "Dragon Ball Z" is driven by Goku and his allies working on attaining power upgrades to help them defeat whomever might be threatening life on Earth at any given time. Moments like when Goku first turns Super Saiyan or when Gohan stops going Super Saiyan and learns how to achieve his more powerful Mystic Gohan transformation are among some of the series' most memorable. Ironically, however, the strongest Super Saiyan form in all of "Dragon Ball Z" is treated more like an afterthought than a major development and becomes useless almost as soon as it's introduced.

Goku first unveils the Super Saiyan 3 form during the Buu Saga. However, while it amplifies his strength to the greatest degree possible in "Dragon Ball Z," it also drains his stamina at such a rapid rate that it loses all practicality. Furthermore, the transformation can damage its user's surroundings, imbuing its activation with further risk.

Eventually, Goku's son Goten learns to fuse with Vegeta's son Trunks into Gotenks, and in that form, they, too, learn the Super Saiyan 3 transformation. But just like Goku, Gotenks is unable to sustain the form long enough to properly make use of it. While formidable, Super Saiyan 3's strength comes at too great a cost to justify using in battle.