Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae Teases A 'Darker Side' To Gi-Hun In Season 2

To say that "Squid Game" outperformed its initial expectations would be the understatement of the year. Not only did the Korean suspense drama kick off an international zeitgeist with regard to the many iconic elements of the series, but it also remains Netflix's #1 most-watched series ever on the back of its first season alone (via We Got This Covered).

The series follows a group of 456 contestants as they compete in an elaborate set of childhood games for the chance to win a life-changing cash prize — of course, the catch is that anyone who loses dies. While critics lauded "Squid Game" for its soul-shattering depictions of capitalism and the class system (via Rotten Tomatoes), viewers were the ones that cemented the show's legacy, with audiences still talking about the series over a year after its initial release.

While Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) eventually emerged as the winner and sole survivor of the games, he did so at a high price. Now haunted and out for payback, the character could show up as a deeply changed man in Season 2 of the series.