Movies And TV Shows That Used Real Phone Numbers

If you've ever noticed that almost every phone number in a movie or TV show begins with the prefix 555, you're not the only one. The reason this is done is simple: filmmakers don't want to accidentally use a real phone number that people might call. That's what happened with Tommy Tutone's 1982 hit single "867-5309/Jenny," which led to a lot of customers with that number getting a slew of unwanted calls.

Starting a phone number with 555 mostly keeps that from happening, as few valid numbers in the U.S. begin with 555. Despite this rule that nearly everyone follows, real phone numbers sometimes appear in movies and TV shows. This can be done purposefully, as part of a marketing campaign, where the number leads callers to information about the project, or it can be accidental.

Whatever the reason, every once in a while, a movie or TV show comes along and bucks the 555 trend to reveal a legit phone number. Fans tend to call those numbers, hoping to hear something related to whatever they watched, and often, it works. These are some of the movies and TV shows that have done this over the years, each for their own reasons.