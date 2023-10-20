Dragon Ball Keeps Resurrecting Dead Characters & It's Ruining The Franchise

"Dragon Ball" is one of the longest-running and most successful anime and manga franchises in the history of either medium. Tracing its history all the way back to the mid-1980s and crossing decades with various shows and movies along the way, Akira Toriyama's shonen series is one of the most recognizable in the world. However, there are some drawbacks that come with having such a long-running franchise. One of them is that, at a certain point, all you can do is repeat yourself. Worse still, sometimes the way that you repeat yourself takes all of the teeth out of your storytelling.

This is the problem that "Dragon Ball" has been suffering from for decades. Since the original series, characters have been dying, only to be revived later on by the magic of the Dragon Balls. Furthermore, characters are seen after their deaths in the show's afterlife, allowing them to continue to exist in the overall universe of the series. To top it off, even villains don't stay dead — after getting deservedly defeated, they're brought back over and over again.

Death is the biggest problem with "Dragon Ball." And "Dragon Ball" needs to implement some magical twist that will start making death matter again, because it's got a long way to go before fans will ever shed a tear at a character's death again.