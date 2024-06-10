Only One Thing Can Kill Superman - And It Is Not Kryptonite

Not only is he one of the faces of the brand, but Superman is among the most powerful DC heroes in existence. The Last Son of Krypton is a true powerhouse, with near-unmatched strength (unless put up against Marvel's Hulk, whom DC confirmed is stronger), speed, and durability, as well as a host of powers that make him quite a formidable combatant and capable protector of Earth. Sadly, all of this isn't to say that Superman can't be killed. As durable as he is, there's one thing that can definitively end the Man of Steel's life. And no, the thing in question is not Kryptonite.

Superman may be tough, but he's not immortal. He has an extended lifespan and his aging is slowed, but there will come a point where time itself causes his demise. His enhanced Kryptonian physiology will only get him so far before — like the humans he dedicates himself to — he will die of old age. Like most things in comics, however, Superman's natural longevity hasn't been set in stone. Based on specific factors, Kryptonians can naturally live anywhere from hundreds to thousands of years before dying.

Of course, it should be pointed out that Superman has died in the pages of DC Comics before, but calling even the most overt instance a true death wouldn't quite be accurate.