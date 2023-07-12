Superman: Legacy Adds Another Classic DC Character To Its Roster

Anthony Carrigan's casting as Metamorpho is just the latest, with, presumably, more announcements to come as James Gunn rounds out the first installment of his DCU. However, "Superman: Legacy" is starting to feel a little bloated, as the project went from having no cast members to casting Superman, Lois Lane, and four other superheroes — all of which have been Justice League members at one point — in the span of two weeks.

It's natural to worry that including so many DC characters in one movie may take away from Superman's screen time in his own story. However, Gunn reassures fans that he isn't getting ahead of himself with "Superman: Legacy," saying that every addition to the cast helps build Superman's story, not take away from it. "I've never used one movie to set up another movie," the director wrote on Threads. "The characters are there because they help to tell Superman's story better, not so we can set up separate projects in the franchise. Superman and Lois are the very clear protagonists."

It's understandable for DC fans to feel worried about "Superman: Legacy" stacking so many superheroes in its cast. Before this latest attempt at a cinematic universe, the DCEU tried to bite off more than it could chew, introducing numerous superheroes as fast as possible to get to a Justice League movie, and we all know how that turned out. While Gunn seems like the man who will break DC's theatrical curse, some fans will undoubtedly be worried until they see Superman in all his glory safely on the big screen.