The DC Comics Character Everyone Missed In The Superman Trailer

James Gunn's "Superman" trailer is here, and it's revealed a ton about the upcoming superhero flick. For starters, we get great looks at much of the main cast of "Superman" outside of the titular hero, played by David Corenswet, like Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). However, there's one integral figure whom many fans may have overlooked due to their minuscule appearance.

The X (formerly Twitter) account @EverythingDCU_ posted the following screenshot with a helpful arrow:

In a wide shot of the LutherCorp building, you can kind of see Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) looking out a window. However, outside of the building, if you look carefully, you can see someone walking across the archway, and that's the Engineer, aka Angela Spica, to be played by María Gabriela de Faría. We've known for a while that "Superman" would debut the Engineer, who's an integral member of the Authority that's also set to get their own movie down the line. There's not much to say about this singular appearance since she's too small to make out any details of her look, but framing the character against LuthorCorp is a good way to show where her allegiances may lay, at least at first.