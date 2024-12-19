The DC Comics Character Everyone Missed In The Superman Trailer
James Gunn's "Superman" trailer is here, and it's revealed a ton about the upcoming superhero flick. For starters, we get great looks at much of the main cast of "Superman" outside of the titular hero, played by David Corenswet, like Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). However, there's one integral figure whom many fans may have overlooked due to their minuscule appearance.
The X (formerly Twitter) account @EverythingDCU_ posted the following screenshot with a helpful arrow:
The Engineer in #Superman pic.twitter.com/hOEpoixDRM
— Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) December 19, 2024
In a wide shot of the LutherCorp building, you can kind of see Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) looking out a window. However, outside of the building, if you look carefully, you can see someone walking across the archway, and that's the Engineer, aka Angela Spica, to be played by María Gabriela de Faría. We've known for a while that "Superman" would debut the Engineer, who's an integral member of the Authority that's also set to get their own movie down the line. There's not much to say about this singular appearance since she's too small to make out any details of her look, but framing the character against LuthorCorp is a good way to show where her allegiances may lay, at least at first.
The Superman trailer suggests an alliance between Lex Luthor and The Engineer
James Gunn previously stated how Lex Luthor will be the primary villain of "Superman." That hasn't stopped fans from speculating what other bad guys we might see, even in a small capacity. One fan theory speculates Bizarro could make his live-action debut in the film. It'd be a much more plausible guess to assume the Engineer will be a secondary antagonist in some capacity, especially since she's seen in the "Superman" trailer walking around LuthorCorp.
The Engineer's main power, outside of immense intellect, is having nanotech as blood, allowing her to turn into liquid metal. This would make her a formidable foe for Superman, one may ally with Lex Luthor. Considering it's only her confirmed to appear in the movie so far without the rest of the Authority, maybe there's a chance she grows disillusioned with Lex's ways and sets out on her own. She could become a founding member (or get recruited) by the Authority, setting them up for their movie later.
The Authority aren't straight-up bad guys. They're anti-heroes who want to do good but don't care who has to get hurt or killed to accomplish that. This is naturally a very different philosophy from Superman's, and it's probably only going to be the beginning of their conflict with one another. Of course, we won't know what the Engineer's really going to do until "Superman" comes out on July 11, 2025. But seeing as how she can barely be seen whereas other superpowered individuals get some close-ups, maybe Gunn just wants to keep her a mystery for now.