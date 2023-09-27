How Old Is David Corenswet's Superman In James Gunn's DC Universe?

It is about time for James Gunn to shed the baggage of the DC Extended Universe that struggled to keep up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its beginning. With his own DC franchise set to take off and reboot the entirety of Marvel's competing world, he is set to begin with his reboot of the classic DC character Superman. While we have had many actors take on the Blue Boy Scout, Gunn decided he wanted his own actor to start fresh, and David Corenswet landed the gig. With the change in actors, fans have wondered what age Corenswet's version of the character will be at the start of the franchise, and Gunn has now confirmed he will be 32.

In a post on X, @Reza_shuaib shared a screenshot of a question a fan posed to the director asking how old Superman will be in "Superman: Legacy." Gunn responded with a simple "David-Corenswet age." The poster then points out that when the film comes out (scheduled for the summer of 2025), Corenswet will have reached the age of 32.

While the fans shared their collective mourning over their beloved Henry Cavill's departure as Superman, he will have reached the wrong side of 40 years old by the time the Gunniverse takes off. If Gunn looks to take the DCU to the level of a decade-plus-long franchise, a young Supes makes sense.