James Gunn's Superman Movie Villain May Borrow A Plot Twist From... The Boys?

All eyes are on James Gunn's "Superman," which is shaping up to be an intriguing interpretation of DC Comics' Man of Steel mythos. Production on the film is currently underway, with leaks from Gunn's movie currently making social media explode. Plot details remain relatively slim, but a new set photo might point to a key reveal that could take its cue from "The Boys" comic book.

First look at the villain Ultraman and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. on the set of #Superman pic.twitter.com/LlQHwl8rnf — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) June 26, 2024

In the image, viewers see Kal-El (David Corenswet) being arrested while wearing his Superman duds. But while it's great to see Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, all eyes are on the mysterious masked figure, who could potentially be revealed as a character that many casual fans might not be familiar with. A rumor has suggested that Gunn's "Superman" film will feature an evil clone of the Man of Steel, with signs pointing to Ultraman being the villain in question. In the comics, Ultraman is an evil, alternate reality version of the Man of Steel, and is different than Bizarro, who is a duplicate of Superman.

The mysterious masked character in the dark suit has a similar, almost 1:1 look to "The Boys'" Black Noir. In the comics, Black Noir is revealed to be a clone of Homelander, who is ostensibly the evil Superman of "The Boys" universe. Is it possible that the upcoming DC film will take a cue from "The Boys" and have the mysterious figure (who notably sports a stylized "U" on their chest) revealed as an evil Superman clone? It's a fascinating idea — especially considering the Prime Video adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic didn't use that twist.