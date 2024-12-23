Where Did Sheldon From The Big Bang Theory Go To College?

Sheldon Cooper's educational journey is anything but ordinary. By the time he's 9 years old, the former child genius has far surpassed his peers and is ready for his first day of high school. As fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know, the theoretical scientist ends up in California, but before he arrives there, he completes a large part of his education in Texas. Finishing high school in just two years, Sheldon begins his college education at East Texas Tech at the age of 11. His passion for physics is clear, and under the tutelage of Dr. John Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) and Dr. Grant Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr.) he excels, graduating Summa Cum Laude at 14 years old.

These years of Sheldon's life are chronicled on "Young Sheldon," with Iain Armitage playing the character. The sitcom's finale ends with Sheldon moving on to his next chapter in California as he pursues his postgraduate degree at Caltech. This is, of course, where adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) ends up working for the duration of "The Big Bang Theory."

Prior to graduating from East Texas Tech, Sheldon also spends a summer studying abroad in Heidelberg, Germany. Although "Young Sheldon" changes up Sheldon's age from "The Big Bang Theory" for this trip, it remains an important part of his educational journey, as he realizes that he still has a lot to learn in his preferred field of study.