What Happened To Dr. Sturgis On Young Sheldon?

Wallace Shawn's character Dr. John Sturgis has a very interesting character arc on "Young Sheldon." He's first seen in Season 1, Episode 19, "Gluons, Guacamole, and the Color Purple," and is introduced as Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) pen pal-turned-mentor. The eccentric scientist then strikes up a burgeoning romance with Sheldon's Meemaw Connie (Annie Potts) which lasts until Season 3's fifth episode, "A Pineapple and a Bosom of Male Friendship." Struggling with his mental health, he feels it's best to break up with Connie rather than have her endure his suffering, an act he later comes to regret. However, they never get back together as Connie moves on with Dale (Craig T. Nelson).

Dr. Sturgis' relationship with Sheldon also goes through a rough patch in Season 3. In Episode 17, "An Academic Crime and a More Romantic Taco Bell," the pair fall out over Sturgis' research. Sheldon assists his mentor in a minimal capacity but then expects to be named as a co-author on his paper. Sturgis' refusal to do so results in a feud that has to be mediated by another academic at the university, Dr. Grant Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr.).

"Clueless" alum Wallace Shawn has found playing Dr. Sturgis to be a very exciting role, which came about at just the right time. "For me, it's a wonderful thing, I'm very lucky. I don't know how it's happened, but it's been very good fortune for me," he told Vulture in 2019. Thankfully, Dr. Sturgis and Sheldon do manage to work through their issues and viewers get to see more of the professor over the seasons. He ultimately becomes a close friend and mentor to Sheldon while he studies at East Texas Tech, and they later work together on several projects.