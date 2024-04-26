Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 9's Big Fake-Out & Bittersweet Surprise, Explained
Sheldon Cooper takes a monumental step forward in "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 9. After getting published in a prestigious science journal, Iain Armitage's character begins fielding offers from several colleges for grad school. Although fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know Sheldon goes to Caltech, in "A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby" he and his parents entertain the possibility of him going to institutions like Stanford, Harvard, Toronto, and MIT.
Despite knowing that Sheldon will go to California for his PhD, it's not a straightforward decision, and he labors over where to go next. "Young Sheldon" puts viewers through the wringer, as the soon-to-be college graduate seriously considers MIT's offer, as well as the pleas of President Hagemeyer (Wendie Malik) who wants him to stay at East Texas Tech so she can continue to line the university's pockets. Ultimately, Sheldon makes his choice: MIT.
Sheldon is set in his decision as he and George (Lance Barber) head to Boston to check out the school. However, once they leave the airport and take a few steps into the snow, Sheldon realizes the East Coast might not be for him. Looking at his dad, he says, "Caltech?" George replies affirmatively, "Caltech," before they both return to the airport. Viewers knew there was a twist coming all along, but this fake-out is a very bittersweet moment. As "Big Bang Theory" fans know, Sheldon is 14 years old when his dad dies, which is also the age he is when he starts at Caltech. George has just helped Sheldon make a huge decision, but he won't live to see his son's life in California.
George is Sheldon's biggest supporter in Episode 9
The build-up to the "Young Sheldon" Season 7 finale has been getting more emotional for quite some time now, but Episode 9 hits viewers with another gut punch. George and Mary (Zoe Perry) may not understand Sheldon's "science stuff," but they're always his biggest supporters. George is the one to take charge of his son's future in this episode, as he acknowledges how important it is for Sheldon to go to a "major league" school, knowing that he's outgrown East Texas Tech. His devotion to Sheldon's education would be heart-warming if it weren't for the fact that these scenes are only a few episodes away from the show's finale, and George's death. Tragically, George will die before Sheldon finishes his first year at Caltech, meaning he'll never get to see his son achieve any more milestones.
There's been much speculation about George's impending death on "Young Sheldon," but the details remain under wraps. However, Lance Barber alluded to the development in a touching Instagram post earlier this year. He shared a picture of himself sitting in a director's chair on set with Armitage, Montana Jordan, and Raegan Revord huddled around him. In the caption, he wrote, "Going to miss my Cooper kids." "Young Sheldon" executive producer Steve Holland confirmed George's death won't be ignored. "I don't want to say what you will or won't see, but things will get addressed," he told TVLine. Knowing George's fate and that these could be some of his final moments with his son makes each interaction even more bittersweet.