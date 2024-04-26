Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 9's Big Fake-Out & Bittersweet Surprise, Explained

Sheldon Cooper takes a monumental step forward in "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 9. After getting published in a prestigious science journal, Iain Armitage's character begins fielding offers from several colleges for grad school. Although fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know Sheldon goes to Caltech, in "A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby" he and his parents entertain the possibility of him going to institutions like Stanford, Harvard, Toronto, and MIT.

Despite knowing that Sheldon will go to California for his PhD, it's not a straightforward decision, and he labors over where to go next. "Young Sheldon" puts viewers through the wringer, as the soon-to-be college graduate seriously considers MIT's offer, as well as the pleas of President Hagemeyer (Wendie Malik) who wants him to stay at East Texas Tech so she can continue to line the university's pockets. Ultimately, Sheldon makes his choice: MIT.

Sheldon is set in his decision as he and George (Lance Barber) head to Boston to check out the school. However, once they leave the airport and take a few steps into the snow, Sheldon realizes the East Coast might not be for him. Looking at his dad, he says, "Caltech?" George replies affirmatively, "Caltech," before they both return to the airport. Viewers knew there was a twist coming all along, but this fake-out is a very bittersweet moment. As "Big Bang Theory" fans know, Sheldon is 14 years old when his dad dies, which is also the age he is when he starts at Caltech. George has just helped Sheldon make a huge decision, but he won't live to see his son's life in California.