The 5 Best Angus Cloud Movies And TV Shows, Ranked
When actor Angus Cloud tragically passed away at 25 in July 2023, the world was understandably shocked. He was best known for playing Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO drama "Euphoria," a character that had grown infinitely more interesting between the show's first and second seasons — helped along immensely by Cloud's subtle yet powerful performance. But although that will forever remain the role with which he is most associated, the actor was already showing a keen knack for choosing diverse and challenging film roles before then.
In fact, with the exception of his voice role in 2024's forgettable "The Garfield Movie," Cloud hadn't made a single bad film in his budding big screen career. He clearly made a conscious effort to pick movies that were interesting in some way, and also offered him the opportunity to play a wide range of fascinating characters. Even his side career appearing in music videos showcased a proficiency for artistically compelling decisions, working with boundary-pushing artists like Becky G, Noah Cyrus, and Juice Wrld.
Unfortunately, this top five represents the bulk of his film and television work, such was the all-too-short length of his career — but here's hoping that Cloud can live on for many years to come by having people revisit his excellent work on "Euphoria" and check out his underrated movie output as well.
5. The Line
Angus Cloud's second film "The Line" — and the last one that would be released prior to his death — is a 2023 drama that takes an unflinching look at the often dark world of college fraternities. Specifically, the classism that stems from them, and the way their members suddenly find themselves at odds with the types of people they truly relate to, versus those their fraternities tell them they are supposed to relate to. And moreover, the bad things that can happen when someone follows their heart instead of their loyalty to their frat.
Cloud's role in "The Line" is fairly minor as fraternity member Robert DeWitt, who is primarily a vehicle for leads Alex Wolff ("Hereditary"), Halle Bailey ("The Little Mermaid"), and Lewis Pullman ("Outer Range"). But Cloud — nearly unrecognizable without the facial hair he had at various lengths for every other role in the past — has never needed to be the lead to turn in a standout performance, and he still manages to do so here despite almost never being the center of attention. Come for the performances of the other three actors, but stay for another great example of Cloud as one of the best supporting players of his generation.
4. North Hollywood
Released in 2021, right in the middle of his run on "Euphoria," Angus Cloud's debut film was "North Hollywood." The semi-autobiographical story about director Mike Alfred's life — with a particular focus on Mike's relationship with his dad — and his attempt to become a skateboarder, also stars Ryder McLaughlin, Vince Vaughn, Miranda Cosgrove, and Gillian Jacobs.
Leaning more toward outright comedy than most of Cloud's filmography, the actor proves quite adept at being outwardly funny as Walker– and not just the very dry type of humor that he typically exhibited on "Euphoria." In addition to his big-name co-stars, the movie also put Cloud in the orbit of musician Pharrell Williams, as well as Denzel Washington's son, Malcolm Washington, two of the producers. It was as solid a debut movie as any young actor could hope for, both for the connections it helped Cloud make — that he unfortunately didn't live long enough to capitalize on — and also in helping to prove his range.
3. Abigail
We'll just pretend that Angus Cloud didn't do a voice role in "The Garfield Movie" and let 2024's "Abigail" be his final released project. And going with that narrative, it was a fantastic swan song for a career cut far too short. The inventive take on vampire movies — at equal measure poking fun at the tropes of the genre while also delightfully reveling in them — "Abigail" rightfully got the bulk of its attention for being Melissa Barrera's triumphant return to the horror genre after "Scream 7" reportedly fired her over controversial comments.
Cloud's role in "Abigail" is by far his smallest of any on this list. In terms of overall quality, the movie had a real shot at taking the top spot here. But the size of Cloud's part as getaway driver Dean knocked it down a few spaces since this ranking is specifically about the actor's career. Still, Cloud once again shows how wonderful he is at these types of minor character roles where he makes a sizable impact with minimal screen time, mostly there to lend expert support to his co-stars and their own characters.
2. Your Lucky Day
If anything had a chance at pulling an upset and being the number one Angus Cloud project on this list over "Euphoria," it was his 2023 thriller "Your Lucky Day." And not just because it would go down as his own headlining movie role, but because it's a great movie — one that scored an impressive 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Multiple reviewers made specific note of Cloud's performance in the film, with Chase Hutchinson of Collider raving that the movie "serves as one of the final demonstrations of how Cloud could command a scene like no one else."
The tense movie is about someone winning over $150 million in a convenience store full of shady strangers — strangers who, initiated by a man named Sterling (Cloud), collectively decide that someone else deserves the winnings more. Unsurprisingly, they don't decide to peacefully split it amongst themselves, either, and things don't take long to escalate to violence, with Sterling becoming the shot caller in a full-blown hostage situation. Cloud is absolutely electric in the role, and if anyone thought that all he was capable of was playing Fezco, they need only watch 10 minutes of "Your Lucky Day" to be proven otherwise.
1. Euphoria
As much as "Your Lucky Day" is Angus Cloud's overall best performance, it would've been disingenuous to select anything besides "Euphoria" as his defining project as an actor. The whole "drug dealer with a heart of gold" archetype would've been really easy to see descend into cliched, one-note territory, and it's largely to the credit of Cloud's talent that he is able to keep Fez from suffering that fate.
Of course, credit where credit is due goes to the writers of "Euphoria" for the way they evolved Fez in the second season, giving him a lot more to do than just be the guy who spouts one-liners and dispenses tough love advice to his teenage clients. In our ranking of every "Euphoria" Season 2 character ranked by likability, Fezco was an easy choice for number one. And again, that has just as much to do with Cloud's performance as it does with the way the season was written.
The original plan was for Fezco not to survive the season — but the show's creator, Sam Levinson, said they couldn't bear to follow that plot line, in part because Cloud was going through tough times. Levinson told People that he decided, "Okay, I can't kill [Fez] because then what is [Cloud] to look forward to?" Such is the affection that Levinson and the rest of the "Euphoria" crew had for Cloud as both an actor and a friend.