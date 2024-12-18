The 5 Best Angus Cloud Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

When actor Angus Cloud tragically passed away at 25 in July 2023, the world was understandably shocked. He was best known for playing Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO drama "Euphoria," a character that had grown infinitely more interesting between the show's first and second seasons — helped along immensely by Cloud's subtle yet powerful performance. But although that will forever remain the role with which he is most associated, the actor was already showing a keen knack for choosing diverse and challenging film roles before then.

In fact, with the exception of his voice role in 2024's forgettable "The Garfield Movie," Cloud hadn't made a single bad film in his budding big screen career. He clearly made a conscious effort to pick movies that were interesting in some way, and also offered him the opportunity to play a wide range of fascinating characters. Even his side career appearing in music videos showcased a proficiency for artistically compelling decisions, working with boundary-pushing artists like Becky G, Noah Cyrus, and Juice Wrld.

Unfortunately, this top five represents the bulk of his film and television work, such was the all-too-short length of his career — but here's hoping that Cloud can live on for many years to come by having people revisit his excellent work on "Euphoria" and check out his underrated movie output as well.