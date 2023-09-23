Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The Princess Diaries?

Released in 2001, "The Princess Diaries" was a surprise hit that made a star of Anne Hathaway in her first major role. Based on the popular book series by Meg Cabot, "The Princess Diaries" focuses on awkward teen Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway), who is surprised to learn that she's a royal descendant of the European kingdom of Genovia. As she struggles to come to terms with her new status as a princess, Mia undergoes a transformation and learns from the regal Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) — her grandmother — what it takes to rule. All while dealing with the usual teen problems such as bullies, an unreliable car, and a boy who doesn't like you back.

Packed with memorable moments, "The Princess Diaries" combines traditional Disney fairytale magic with a relatable and charming coming-of-age story. The movie was so successful, that it spawned a sequel — 2004's "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" — and there's a rumored third installment in the works as well.

Many of the cast members have gone on to have hugely successful and varied careers, while others have moved away from acting altogether to focus on other projects. Join us as we take a look at what happened to the cast of "The Princess Diaries."