Upcoming Pixar Movies That Have Been Confirmed Or Rumored

Pixar has been delighting audiences with its animated offerings for almost three decades, but it is no secret that the company has faced a tumultuous time in the 2020s so far. Three of their movies ("Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red") skipped an initial theatrical release and went straight to streaming — although they did finally get their flowers with special screenings in 2024. Even those that did get theatrical releases failed to reach the heady heights of Pixar's heyday with both "Lightyear" and "Elemental" underperforming on their opening weekends compared to some of the other big hitters.

Things are on the up and up though, with "Inside Out 2" a huge success for the company, surpassing the $1 billion mark and becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. The triumph of "Inside Out 2" is likely to shape the direction Pixar will be heading in as well. Even before it dominated the box office, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed on an earnings call in February 2024 that they would be "leaning a little more into sequels and franchises." He continued by saying, "given what it takes to get people out of their homes to see a film ... leaning on franchises that are familiar is actually a smart thing."

It makes sense that audiences would want to see the return of characters and franchises that they are familiar with, but there is still the need — and audience enthusiasm — for the original stories that made Pixar's golden years so memorable. So what does Pixar's slate of upcoming movies look like? We take a look at what has been confirmed and dive into some of the more credible rumors as well.