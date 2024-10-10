Who Is Teen In Agatha All Along? Episode 5's Huge Reveal Explained
"Agatha All Along" has opened the floodgate to a world of interesting –and terrifying — possibilities. Episode 3 confirms that Mephisto exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suggesting that the devilish entity will make an appearance down the line. Meanwhile, "Agatha All Along" Episode 4 reveals that other evil creatures roam the darkest corners of the MCU, potentially paving the way for more spooky movies and series in the future. However, it seems that the show's surprises will just keep coming, as Season 1's fifth installment spills the beans on the real identity of Teen (Joe Locke) — and it's a doozy.
There have been plenty of fan theories surrounding Teen, the most notable being that he was Agatha's long-lost son, Nicholas Scratch. That said, "Agatha All Along" reveals that he's the offspring of another powerful witch, and if the series honors the character's comic book origins, he could become a game-changer for the MCU. With that in mind, let's delve into the truth about Teen and discuss what it could mean for the franchise moving forward.
Who Is Teen in Agatha All Along & Who Is His Mom?
Teen is none other than Wiccan, otherwise known as Billy Kaplan, the son of Scarlet Witch (Elisabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). The child — along with his twin brother Tommy Shepherd, aka Speed — were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on "WandaVision," albeit as figments of their mother's grief-stricken imagination. It will be interesting to see how the Disney+ series explains this development, especially if it mines inspiration from the character's comic book origin story.
In the comics, Billy and his brother were reborn after their souls had been claimed by Mephisto and Master Pandemonium years before. The sibling known as Wiccan boasts an impressive resume, as he's both a founding member of the Young Avengers and a future Demiurge, aka one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe. His powers are essentially godlike, as he's capable of altering reality at will, so he isn't exactly another run-of-the-mill caped crusader.
"WandaVision" Episode 8 explains that the Scarlet Witch used her magic to create a perfect family life in order to cope with the death of Vision, so it's possible that the MCU iteration of Wiccan is a reincarnated soul born from magical energy, similar to his comic book counterpart. Regardless of how we arrived at this point, Billy's arrival on "Agatha All Along" is a pretty major twist — but what does it mean for the future of the MCU?
What the Teen's Episode 5 Twist Means - Is the MCU Screwed?
Wiccan's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe probably won't spell doom for the franchise's heroes. He's portrayed as a good guy in the comics, and his actions on "Agatha All Along" Episode 5 show that he's opposed to the titular witch's evil and selfish ways. The episode ends with him throwing Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and her coven pals into the mud before revealing a crown that resembles his mother's headgear.
Of course, if his on-screen journey echoes his comic book origins, Wiccan will undoubtedly become one of the most powerful characters in the MCU franchise. With villains like Doctor Doom and, possibly, Mephisto set to enter the fray, this young hero could be a useful hand in the fight of good against evil. Plus, his arrival on "Agatha All Along" suggests that his twin sibling might also be alive and well, meaning that we could see the two of them pair up at some point.
Some comic book fans have long wondered how the Young Avengers could join the MCU, especially after Kevin Feige revealed that he's open to the idea. Wiccan's arrival could be the launchpad for the superteam becoming part of the cinematic franchise, but only time will tell if that story is in the cards.