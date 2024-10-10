Who Is Teen In Agatha All Along? Episode 5's Huge Reveal Explained

Teen is none other than Wiccan, otherwise known as Billy Kaplan, the son of Scarlet Witch (Elisabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). The child — along with his twin brother Tommy Shepherd, aka Speed — were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on "WandaVision," albeit as figments of their mother's grief-stricken imagination. It will be interesting to see how the Disney+ series explains this development, especially if it mines inspiration from the character's comic book origin story.

In the comics, Billy and his brother were reborn after their souls had been claimed by Mephisto and Master Pandemonium years before. The sibling known as Wiccan boasts an impressive resume, as he's both a founding member of the Young Avengers and a future Demiurge, aka one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe. His powers are essentially godlike, as he's capable of altering reality at will, so he isn't exactly another run-of-the-mill caped crusader.

"WandaVision" Episode 8 explains that the Scarlet Witch used her magic to create a perfect family life in order to cope with the death of Vision, so it's possible that the MCU iteration of Wiccan is a reincarnated soul born from magical energy, similar to his comic book counterpart. Regardless of how we arrived at this point, Billy's arrival on "Agatha All Along" is a pretty major twist — but what does it mean for the future of the MCU?