What Kind Of Car Does Beth Dutton Drive On Yellowstone?

Fans have definitely seen the best and worst of "Yellowstone" mainstay Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) over the years. No matter what she's doing or what her mood is, she's always a tough cowgirl with expensive taste, even though she's not the snobby type and seems more comfortable hanging out with ranch hands than she does mixing with the upper strata of society. Yet for all of Beth's complaints about the hoi polloi who have taken over Montana, all of her cars are high-end luxury items which point up the fact that Beth is no greenhorn, but the princess of a ranching empire, a woman who commands respect and a person of power, if not class.

It turns out that Beth has driven three different cars on "Yellowstone" over the span of five seasons. She recently made a major switch-up to a new vehicle, which she's been showing off all over town. But before then, it was all luxury vehicles and glitz and glamour for the Duttons' most complicated daughter. Here are all of the cars that Beth's driven throughout the run of "Yellowstone," in the order in which she drove them.