What Kind Of Car Does Beth Dutton Drive On Yellowstone?
Fans have definitely seen the best and worst of "Yellowstone" mainstay Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) over the years. No matter what she's doing or what her mood is, she's always a tough cowgirl with expensive taste, even though she's not the snobby type and seems more comfortable hanging out with ranch hands than she does mixing with the upper strata of society. Yet for all of Beth's complaints about the hoi polloi who have taken over Montana, all of her cars are high-end luxury items which point up the fact that Beth is no greenhorn, but the princess of a ranching empire, a woman who commands respect and a person of power, if not class.
It turns out that Beth has driven three different cars on "Yellowstone" over the span of five seasons. She recently made a major switch-up to a new vehicle, which she's been showing off all over town. But before then, it was all luxury vehicles and glitz and glamour for the Duttons' most complicated daughter. Here are all of the cars that Beth's driven throughout the run of "Yellowstone," in the order in which she drove them.
2020 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Black Edition
The first car fans saw Beth Dutton drive was a 2020 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Black Edition. The car debuted during Season 1, a fairly fancy sedan that retailed for $113,950 when it first hit the market. Beth drives this car for the majority of the series, finally switching it up for a new model in Season 4.
Beth doesn't talk much about the vehicle or what it does for her during those first few seasons, but she seems aware of the fact that it gives her a sense of status and an aura of elite breeding. Even during her worst, messiest moments, the car is there to ferry her from one end of Yellowstone to the other. She and her love, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), have several serious, important conversations in the vehicle, and she fights with her dad, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), and her brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley), from the front seat as well. But eventually even Beth (or perhaps a sponsorship-hungry network) needs to change her life up, and the Mercedes disappears in favor of a newer kind of sedan.
2021 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe
During Season 4, Beth Dutton was feeling a little blue, so she changed up her Mercedes-AMG E63 S Black Edition for a 2021 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe during Episode 1, "Half the Money." The car debuted with a $134,995 price point but can now cost up to $182,250 on the secondary market. Beth drives this slick number for the entirety of Season 4 and Episode 1 of Season 5. The vehicle upgrade reflects Beth's growing status as a married woman — during Season 4, Beth ends up marrying Rip — and points up her position as one of the Dutton Ranch's driving forces. While fans have often complained that "Yellowstone" has a Beth Dutton problem because she never grows and learns, she actually does both in Season 4.
This is the car Beth sits in as she stalks Jamie and drives him to kill his biological father, and this is also the vehicle that she's sitting in when she begins preparing to fight for the ranch's life against the encroaching forces of Market Equities. But as important as the vehicle seems to be to her growth, times continue to change, and during the final season of "Yellowstone" she drives something new.
2022 Bentley Continental GT Coupe
Beth's latest car enters the picture during Episode 2 of Season 5, "The Sting of Wisdom." A 2022 Bentley Continental GT Coupe, it's introduced with some brief dialogue between Beth and the parking valet who helps her get back into the vehicle. It's the most expensive car Beth has ever been seen in and retails for up to $300,000, and it also happens to be the car in which she races to the scene of her father's death during the Season 5 second half premiere.
Interestingly enough, Beth's car is a major help to Beth and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as they face the possibility of selling off the ranch. Kayce looks at the car and asks Beth how much she paid for it, and she states the above figure. When he asks Beth if she sold it to him for a dollar how much he'd have to pay in taxes — based on the cost or the property's actual worth — Beth confirms that he'd only be taxed on what he paid her. It seems the Dutton siblings find a way out from underneath the debts burdening the ranch.
The fact that it all might have happened because of Beth's car is definitely an amusing aside that underlines how even the smallest detail in Taylor Sheridan's extended, spin-off-laden "Yellowstone" universe matters. And it proves that even though Beth can be a divisive presence on the series – with some fans even thinking "Yellowstone" has felt like the Beth show in Season 5 – she and her cars can also be a helpful part of the story.