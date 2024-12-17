Mufasa: The Lion King Review - Disney's Prequel Roars With Promise But Stumbles

Barry Jenkins, the genius filmmaker behind "Moonlight" and "If Beale Street Could Talk," understands the limitations of this technology, and each musical sequence here is brought to life more effectively because he knows how to stage spectacle within the boundaries placed on him. There is very little sign of his own identity as an artist within "Mufasa: The Lion King," and he has already expressed regret at devoting several years to making a movie outside of his wheelhouse — although crucially, he hasn't disowned it, as some have misinterpreted his comments to mean — but it's clear that the film was still made by someone excited by the assignment to make a populist blockbuster. There's a genuine passion here that was absent from its predecessor, a film that could safely go through the motions as financial success was all but guaranteed.

Unfortunately, "Mufasa" remains in the shadow of the original animation and the recent screen adaptation of "Wicked," which utilizes the same story template far more effectively — and with far better songs. Lin-Manuel Miranda is the sole credited songwriter here, and after proving an ingenious addition to the Disney stable with his "Moana" efforts, has begun to phone it in. There's not a single memorable hook here, with only the staging of these set pieces and the songs they're clearly designed to imitate — such as an early "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" riff — lingering in the memory due to a dearth of ear worm melodies. When Timon and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner) burst out into a Weird Al Yankovic style "Hakuna Mufasa" sing-along, it becomes clear the film is self-aware that no new song will resonate quite as much as the originals.

Unusually for a Disney movie, I found myself thinking that the film would be far stronger without any musical interludes, as they only emphasized how better the original songs from "The Lion King" were; the story is energetic and action-packed enough to hold a young audience's attention, feeling like a welcome addition to the franchise. Via a framing device, Simba's daughter Kiara (Blue-Ivy Carter) is taught the story of how Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) and Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) first met as cubs. The former was an orphan, washed away from his family in a flood; the latter was a Prince, next in line to the throne. After a pack of white lions (led by Mads Mikkelsen's Kiros) threatened their existence, Mufasa helped save the family — and as they ran away to find safety, Taka became paranoid that his friend would replace him as the heir to the kingdom.