What Squid Game Looks Like Without Special Effects

Audiences have voted the Red Light, Green Light challenge as the most disturbing game in "Squid Game." And while the cast and crew didn't have to worry about being killed if they moved, filming this sequence wasn't exactly a walk in the park, either. According to director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Red Light, Green Light was the hardest game to film because there were so many people to coordinate. In addition to the major actors involved in this sequence, there were 300 extras and 20 martial arts actors on the set. Originally, it was planned to include even more; in the initial script, the director envisioned a thousand players, but he quickly realized this was not viable. As Hwang explained to Vanity Fair, "We couldn't create sleeping quarters with 1000 beds, and also more extras meant more money."

Even with only 300 actors, the scene was a nightmare to orchestrate. Since some of the violent deaths were shot in slow motion, it was all too easy for actors to mess up a take and need to start over. "It took about 20 to 30 minutes if we got a wrong take and had to plant the fake blood in them again," Hwang recalled. Whenever this happened, the director would go to a different part of the set and film a different character's death while the crew cleaned up the fake blood and got the initial actor back into position again. When you're filming such a complicated set piece, you can't afford to waste a second.