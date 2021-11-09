Squid Game Behind-The-Scenes Footage Takes Us Inside The Tug-Of-War

In the "Squid Game" version of tug-of-war, each team is fighting to pull their opponents over a ledge, where the losing team will fall to their deaths. The three-minute sequence is harrowing and kinetic, with both sides exerting themselves to the max trying to pull the others off balance.

In the behind-the-scenes footage (via YouTube), the first thing that becomes clear is that the exertion we see on the character's faces wasn't just an act — they all look exhausted filming this scene. Against a massive blue screen, the actors pull back on their rope, screaming madly and planting their feet as they are dragged closer to the "edge," which is actually only a few feet above the ground. When the director yells "cut," the actors all sit down immediately, sweating and gasping for air.

There's a reason it looks so realistic on-screen — they're actually being dragged across the floor, and whatever is pulling on their rope is giving them a hell of a fight. It gets even more impressive when you think of how many takes they must have gone through for this scene.

After the filming is done, we get a short glimpse of all the actors lying on their backs, laughing with one another but clearly in need of a power nap. If that isn't method acting, we don't know what is.