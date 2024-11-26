Things Are Looking Really, REALLY Bad For Kraven The Hunter

Is Sony's first R-rated superhero flick on track to break records? Yes ... but not in a good way. As the release date of "Kraven the Hunter" draws near, box office projections are spelling disaster for its opening weekend — and we're not exaggerating. It's predicted that the film will only make somewhere between $20-25 million throughout its first three days on the big screen.

Keep in mind that this would be significantly less than "Morbius," which peaked at $39 million during its opening weekend in the U.S. It would even be lower than "Madame Web," which earned just a little less than $26 million. This means that "Kraven" could be on track to end up as one of the lowest-earning Marvel or Marvel-adjacent movies in history.

At this point, Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) hasn't proven to be a worthy challenger to the official MCU. The first three "Venom" films were okay (at best), but only generated moderate profits and so-so reviews. "Morbius" didn't totally bomb in theaters, but essentially became the easiest way to make fun of Jared Leto — even after his disastrous portrayal of the Joker. And "Madame Web" was so baffling that you really just had to see it to believe it.