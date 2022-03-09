Sony's Kraven The Hunter Just Cast A Major Marvel Character

The next Marvel character to get the Sony Pictures film treatment — following the likes of Morbius, Venom and, of course, Spider-Man — will be Kraven the Hunter. In the comics, Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter, is a big-game hunter whose primary goal is to defeat Spider-Man, making him a major antagonist to the hero.

News of the film began making headlines in May of 2021 when it was announced that "Kick-Ass" and "Anna Karenina" actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be playing the titular character in "Kraven the Hunter," as reported by Deadline. The film will be directed by J.C. Chandor ("A Most Violent Year") with a screenplay by screenwriting duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway ("Iron Man," "Uncharted"), alongside Richard Wenk ("The Equalizer").

Following the announcement that Taylor-Johnson would play Kraven the Hunter, more exciting casting news began flowing in, giving fans more of a glimpse into what to expect with the upcoming film. Other announced cast members include Russel Crowe in a currently unknown role, "The White Lotus" scene-stealer Fred Hechinger as Kraven's brother Chameleon and "West Side Story" breakout star Ariana DeBose as Calypso, the voodoo priestess and sometimes lover to Kraven. Additionally, just a few days ago, it was announced that "The Many Saints of Newark" star Alessandro Nivola would also be joining the cast as a currently unknown villain (via Deadline).

Now, we have another announcement, as the film's cast continues to get fuller and fuller — here's the major character that was just cast.