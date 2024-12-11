Dream Productions Review: Inside Out Spin-Off Isn't A Nightmare - But It's Not Essential Either

This is a fun dynamic that could sustain a long-running series rather than the one-and-done spin-off this appears to be, with plenty of storytelling potential in this simple formula. The ways in which the projections of Riley's dreams shape her life decisions is every bit as impactful as her core emotions, and telling it at a greater remove from her daily routine ensures the internal comedy easily outweighs any meatier drama on the outside — perfect if you were to sustain this concept for several longer seasons. Unfortunately, "Dream Productions" is packaged as a self-contained story, its behind-the-scenes conflicts resolved by the finale, when it feels like we're only scratching at the surface of its potential. This is why it feels so frustrating when half-baked ideas like the sleepwalking sequence are thrown in; that's a Season 3 idea designed to shake up a pre-established formula, not an Episode 3 idea added to the mix because the creative team felt a need to raise the stakes early on.

Elsewhere, throwaway lines hint at the creators being unaware of the limitations of this conceit. These characters are all stuck inside Riley's head, their only communication with the outer world being through her eyes — so why does Jean reference phone calls with the head of the film studio who lives in Riley's dad's head? The only answer that would make this fathomable is telepathy, and if this sounds like I'm overthinking a simple gag in a show aimed primarily at children, then think back to the world-building of the "Inside Out" movies, which ensured the logic was watertight for any young, curious minds wanting to know why the brain functioned in each specific way.

The big surprise with "Dream Productions" is that it would be better if it had fewer ties to "Inside Out." The voice cast behind Riley's core emotions, led by Amy Poehler as Joy, returns to their roles here, but are utilized solely to provide a running commentary on the dream broadcasts, like a G-rated "Beavis and Butt-Head." They never have direct contact with the characters on the studio floor and seem to have been forced into it to feel more like one of the movies, rather than let the series concept stand on its own two feet. After all, keeping them separated will eventually make kids ask themselves: if dreams are responsible for creating Riley's emotions here, then what use do Joy and the gang actually have? If "Dream Productions" were to stick to its guns as a workplace sitcom, it would have been a welcome addition to the franchise, but it ties itself in knots trying to prove itself worthy of being part of it.

