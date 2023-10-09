Marvel's Chris Evans Would Return As Captain America Under A Few Conditions

While it appeared that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers handed the shield and mantle of Captain America over to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson at the end of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," it seems like the venerable actor is willing to suit up as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again at some point.

Evans, of course, played one of the original members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the MCU, starting with "Captain America: The First Avenger" in 2011 and concluding, of course, with "Avengers: Endgame." In a September 2023 profile conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Evans told GQ that he would "maybe" play Cap again under the right circumstances.

"I'll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience," Evans said. "But I'm also very precious with it. It's something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can't believe it even happened."

For the time being, Evans seems content basking in the warm memories of playing Captain America. Besides that, the last thing he wants is any blowback for returning to play the role again so quickly. "I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn't live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn't connected to that original thing," the actor continued. "So, no time soon."