Every Upcoming Horror Movie Sequel Releasing In 2025
Hollywood loves horror sequels the way millionaires love diamonds. Just look at how many "Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Friday the 13th" films exist in the form of reboots, requels, sequels, and whole new spins. But it's not just large franchises that will get an upgrade during 2025. Fans of the genre can expect a whole bevy of new chapters to both long-lived franchises and to some very recent hits. The unexpected should be expected; if it was big, it looks like Hollywood wants more of it. Even if the story ended in a sensible place, if there's an opening, there will be more.
Whether it's a much-beloved series being dusted off after decades of disuse, a frequently-revisited universe loaded with popular characters, or a first-time sequel to a huge blockbuster, 2025 is going to be packed with thrills and chills delivered by familiar faces. Here's every horror sequel slated for 2025 so far.
28 Years Later: Part 1 (June)
It's the movie that helped bring the zombie film back to the mainstream and launched a bunch of memorable actors into the American mainstream — and now it's coming back as a trilogy. "28 Years Later" will be split into three parts, and the first one will be hitting theaters in 2025. The first segment will be directed by Danny Boyle, who helmed the first overall installment of the series. Alex Garland, who also penned the first movie, wrote the script.
Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman and Ralph Fiennes all have unnamed roles in the film. Per comments made by Ralph Fiennes to Deadline, the movie will center around a young boy looking to cure his dying mother. They travel together through Northern England, where they find a doctor who might solve their worries. Naturally, they'll have to avoid or kill a whole lot of zombies to get there — the rage virus still looms over England 28 years later. The film will scare up some thrills in the early summertime, with a June 25 release.
M3GAN 2.0 (June)
Isn't it nice to have a friend? Everyone's favorite dancing doll — a hit instead of being purely a meme-worthy box office bomb — is set to return in 2025, and she's taking on a whole new form since her plastic exterior experienced a (literal) meltdown in the first movie. Vanity Fair procured a first-look image at the wicked toy, and her design is almost identical to the first film, though it's worth noting that her face looks more mature at first glance.
Aside from that first picture, the plot for "M3GAN 2.0" remains under wraps. What is known is that Violet McGraw and Allison Williams are slated to be back as M3gan's ex-bestie Cady and her aunt, Gemma, respectively. Jenna Davis will also be back to voice M3gan. Brian Jordan Alvarez will recur as Cole, with Jen Van Epps as Tess. Actors playing new characters include Ivanna Sakhno, Timm Sharp, Aristotle Athari, and Jemaine Clement. Akela Cooper has returned to write the screenplay, with Gerard Johnstone also back in the director's chair.
Fans will have to wait until the summer to see how M3gan begins her comeback tour; initially scheduled for a January release, the movie has been pushed squarely into the Fourth of July box office discussion and will be out on June 27.
I Know What You Did Last Summer (July)
Looks like someone else has figured out what Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) did during that long-ago summer in the '90s. "I Know What You Did Last Summer" will share a title with its originator (and its 2021 series reboot), as well as continuity with the first two films in the series. But of course, there's a whole new group of teens who'll soon meet the business end of The Fisherman's meat hook. The movie is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Sam Lansky based off a screenplay by Leah McKendrick, and Robinson is also directing.
Hewitt (who is in negotiations to return as of this writing) and Prinze Jr. will apparently reprise their roles as their sometimes star-crossed lovers. Joining them in the cast of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" are Madelyn Cline, Billy Campbell, Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, Gabbriette, and Jonah Haur-King. No plot details have been released. "I Know What You Did Last Summer" hits theaters on July 18.
The Conjuring: Last Rites (September)
It's time to say goodbye to the Warrens. "The Conjuring: Last Rites" will allegedly be the last movie to focus on the fictionalized-for-the big screen adventures of Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga). But "The Conjuring" universe in its entirety will obviously live on through tales of Ed and Lorraine's cursed object collection, whether they be films about "The Nun" or Annabelle the Doll. In any event, franchise veteran David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick wrote the script for "The Conjuring: Last Rites," with additional work from Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. Michael Chaves handles directing duties.
The plot remains unreleased, but presumably it will be pulled from the case files of the real-life Warrens. Also presumably: the couple will continue to stay rock-solid in the face of some truly heinous evil. Farmiga and Wilson will be joined by Mia Tomlinson – playing the couple's daughter, Judy; Ben Hardy; and Miko Hughes. "The Conjuring: Last Rites" is set to be released on September 5.
Saw XI (September)
Would you like to play another game? "Saw" fans have suffered through a lot, including a seven year hiatus that was broken by the release of "Jigsaw" in 2017. Installments have been coming more frequently since then, and now "Saw XI" stands on the brink of release. The film will sport a screenplay by Marcus Dunstan, and will be directed and co-written by Kevin Greutert. Plot details have not been released, but Dunstan told Bloody Disgusting that fans should expect the film to be biting, with something to say. Producer Oren Koules told SFX (via GamesRadar) that it's quite possible the movie will take place in Mexico, where fans last saw John Kramer (Tobin Bell) and from which he did not escape before "Saw X" ended. ("Saw X" infamously stepped outside of the series' timeline to give audiences a midquel that takes place between the first and second films.)
No other cast members besides the inimitable Tobin Bell — The Jigsaw Killer himself — are slated to return so far. "Saw XI" will hit movie theaters on September 26.
Black Phone 2 (October)
A sleeper hit, "The Black Phone" — which is not based on a true story – explores what happens when The Grabber (Ethan Hawke), an insidious child murderer, descends upon a small suburban Colorado town. A young boy named Finney (Mason Thames) is captured by the Grabber and must battle to retain his sanity and stay alive, guided by the spirits of the Grabber's previous victims. "The Black Phone 2" will include the majority of the first film's cast, with Hawke, Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora all set to reprise their roles. Demián Bichir will also be a part of the cast. C. Robert Cargill and Scott Derrickson will write the sequel's script, and Derrickson returns to direct once more.
No plot details have leaked yet, but fans of the series won't have to wait too much longer to find out what will happen if they answer the call. "The Black Phone 2" is scheduled to drop on October 17.
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (December)
Get ready to flash those flashlights and wind up those music boxes; there's going to be a sequel to the big-screen version of "Five Nights at Freddy's." Series creator Scott Cawthon reported to Bloody Disgusting that the movie will trace the events of "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" the game, which introduces Balloon Boy and takes a deeper dive into the franchise's lore. Josh Hutcherson will be back as Mike Schmidt, and Matthew Lillard will be back as his evil rival, William Afton.
Hutcherson promises that the sky will be the limit for the sequel. "There's more animatronics being brought in, different animatronics being brought in, and the world just opens up in a big way," he told Esquire. Fans of the franchise well know that there are many animatronics who appear in the sequel games that have yet to appear in the film universe.
Presumably, the sequel will tell us what happened to Afton, last seen slowly dying in his Spingtrap Freddy outfit. Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) was also left lingering in a coma after the events of the film. Will those plot points be solved? All will be revealed when moviegoers ring in the holidays with the Fazzbear crew next year. "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" will be released on December 5.
Final Destination: Bloodline (TBD)
Another unfortunate group of strangers is set to become fortune's fools. "Final Destination: Bloodlines" is in the works, and a whole lot of fresh faces are about to be turned into hamburger by some Rube Goldbergian devices all courtesy of the Grim Reaper, whom they have collectively unsuccessfully cheated. The sequel was written by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick, with Jon Watts. Direction will be provided by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein.
The cast includes Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, and Tinpo Lee. This chapter will come out sometime in 2025, though no date has been attached to the movie as of this time. Producer Craig Perry posted to his Facebook that the series' 20th anniversary lies ahead, and he hopes it will come out in concert to celebrate that (via Bloody Disgusting).
Thread: An Insidious Tale (TBD)
"Thread: An Insidious Tale" branches off of the main franchise to give audiences something entirely different from the "Insidious" universe. While the film series has mainly focused on a family in a constant battle with evil spirits, this one deals with the complicated power of magic, second chances, and messing with the past. The film will star Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani and it's being directed by Jeremy Slater, who also wrote the screenplay.
The plot revolves around a couple played by Moore and Nanjiani, who use a spell to time travel into their distant past. Given the opportunity, the couple chooses to save the life of their dead young daughter, but the result isn't what they hoped for. Mayhem predictably follows in that special, "Insidious" way. "Threads: An Insidious Tale" is poised for release sometime in 2025, though no release date has been attached as of this writing.
They Follow (TBD)
Jay Height (Maika Monroe) has quite a following, and horror fans will soon find out if those entities trailing her ever give up for good in "They Follow." Presumably, the movie will pick up 10 years in the future and explore how an adult Jay is coping with life after her ex-boyfriend sleeps with her just to pass on The Entity. The Entity relentlessly stalks its victims until they are dead, unless the person passes it on through an act of sexual intercourse.
Not much else is known about the movie as of this writing, but Monroe seems excited. "I just know that David [Robert Mitchell] wouldn't do a sequel if it wasn't going to be incredible, and the script is so f****** good," Monroe told IndieWire. "I'm obsessed. I'm just so excited to step into playing Jay again and just where you find her, it's going to be great."
"They Follow" is being directed by Mitchell, who directed the first film, and it will premiere sometime in 2025.