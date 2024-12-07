Every Upcoming Horror Movie Sequel Releasing In 2025

Hollywood loves horror sequels the way millionaires love diamonds. Just look at how many "Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Friday the 13th" films exist in the form of reboots, requels, sequels, and whole new spins. But it's not just large franchises that will get an upgrade during 2025. Fans of the genre can expect a whole bevy of new chapters to both long-lived franchises and to some very recent hits. The unexpected should be expected; if it was big, it looks like Hollywood wants more of it. Even if the story ended in a sensible place, if there's an opening, there will be more.

Whether it's a much-beloved series being dusted off after decades of disuse, a frequently-revisited universe loaded with popular characters, or a first-time sequel to a huge blockbuster, 2025 is going to be packed with thrills and chills delivered by familiar faces. Here's every horror sequel slated for 2025 so far.