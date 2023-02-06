I Know What You Did Last Summer Is Getting The Legacy Sequel Treatment With Two Former Stars In Talks For A Return

Are you ready to find out about some summertime crimes?

It looks like the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" franchise — famous for its fisherman-outfitted hook-handed killer, who stalks a group of teenagers that left him for dead after running him over one drunken summer night — is set to return to big screens worldwide sometime in the future. And unlike the 2006 direct-to-DVD sequel "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer" and Prime Video's 2021 reboot series (which lasted a single season), this one is going to be a legacy sequel. That means we're going to encounter some familiar faces while The Fisherman stalks some teenagers. Think 2018's "Halloween" threequels and Netflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" series, which returned some very familiar faces to each long-lived franchise.

But which familiar faces will this "I Know What You Did Last Summer" sequel give us? It turns out that two of the film trilogy's most famous faces from its storied cast are willing to take another whack at fighting off their former fishy foe.