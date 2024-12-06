Every Upcoming Zac Efron Movie And TV Show

Zac Efron has proven to be one of the most successful examples of a teen Disney star making the transition to respected adult actor and seemingly well-adjusted human being. First gaining fame as part of the immensely popular "High School Musical" ensemble, Efron rather quickly established himself as a stable big-screen leading man in a variety of genres, from musicals to dramas to romantic comedies. He eventually leveraged his celebrity clout to do some good in the world, starring in and executive producing the 2020 Netflix documentary series "Down to Earth with Zac Efron," which saw him travel the world to learn more about how various cultures tried to live cleaner, more environmentally friendly lifestyles.

Efron has been particularly busy as an actor in recent years, appearing in three movies in 2022, one in 2023, and two more in 2024, including "A Family Affair," in which he was nearly unrecognizable due to his surgically repaired jaw. His 2023 film, "The Iron Claw," earned him some of the biggest acting raves of his career for his portrayal of real-life wrestler Kevin Von Erich, a movie Looper called "an emotional body slam" in our review. And the actor doesn't seem like he has any intentions of slowing down in the immediate future, with two movies and a series currently confirmed to be in production.