Every Upcoming Zac Efron Movie And TV Show
Zac Efron has proven to be one of the most successful examples of a teen Disney star making the transition to respected adult actor and seemingly well-adjusted human being. First gaining fame as part of the immensely popular "High School Musical" ensemble, Efron rather quickly established himself as a stable big-screen leading man in a variety of genres, from musicals to dramas to romantic comedies. He eventually leveraged his celebrity clout to do some good in the world, starring in and executive producing the 2020 Netflix documentary series "Down to Earth with Zac Efron," which saw him travel the world to learn more about how various cultures tried to live cleaner, more environmentally friendly lifestyles.
Efron has been particularly busy as an actor in recent years, appearing in three movies in 2022, one in 2023, and two more in 2024, including "A Family Affair," in which he was nearly unrecognizable due to his surgically repaired jaw. His 2023 film, "The Iron Claw," earned him some of the biggest acting raves of his career for his portrayal of real-life wrestler Kevin Von Erich, a movie Looper called "an emotional body slam" in our review. And the actor doesn't seem like he has any intentions of slowing down in the immediate future, with two movies and a series currently confirmed to be in production.
Three Men and a Baby
One of the biggest surprise movie hits of the late 1980s was "Three Men and a Baby." It starred Ted Danson, Tom Selleck, and Steve Gutenberg as the titular men who find themselves having to figure out how to care for a child named Mary that is dropped off at their doorstep. Directed by Leonard Nimoy — yep, Spock himself — the modestly budgeted comedy raked in an impressive $168 million at the box office in 1987 and got a sequel, "Three Men and a Little Lady," three years later.
These days, it's safe to assume that, sooner or later, every successful movie will eventually have a reboot. When talking about the "Three Men and a Baby" reboot, what we know so far is that Zac Efron has signed on to star in the project. At this point, he's the only actor confirmed to be appearing in the film, which is being directed by Mo Marable, best known for his work on the TV series "Woke," from a script written by Will Reichel. A release window hasn't been set, but it will debut on Disney+ as opposed to being a theatrical release.
Famous
In February 2024, it was announced that Zac Efron would star in a thriller about the often dangerous relationship between celebrities and their fans. "Famous" — based on the book of the same name by Blake Crouch — will see Efron play the dual roles of both a famous Hollywood actor and a fan who gets too obsessed with the star. The movie will be directed by Jody Hill, who is best known for collaborating with Danny McBride on the shows "Eastbound & Down," "Vice Principals," and "The Righteous Gemstones."
"Famous" is being adapted for the big screen by Chad Hodge, who has plenty of experience with transforming Crouch's works into Hollywood scripts. Hodge previously adapted Crouch's books "Wayward Pines" and "Good Behavior" to well-received television shows of the same names, though this will be his first attempt to bring one of the author's novels to the big screen. As for "Famous," it's likely still a ways off given both how recently it was announced and the fact that Efron spent the summer of 2024 traveling around Europe and taking a bit of a break from his career after how busy he'd been of late.
The Studio
The latest collaboration between Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg is coming to Apple TV+ in March 2025. Titled "The Studio," it stars Rogen as the new boss of a struggling Hollywood studio who has to deal with the egos of the creatives that he is suddenly tasked with wrangling. This provides the perfect opportunity for a bunch of real actors and celebrities to play exaggerated versions of themselves, and the show's first trailer is one of the most star-studded clips we've seen in years.
Actors Katheryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Catherine O'Hara are confirmed to be playing fictional characters. Also featured heavily in the clip are Paul Dano and Bryan Cranston; they appear to have roles that are too big for them to be playing themselves, but their characters are not yet confirmed. Beyond that, a succession of A-listers appear in the trailer playing themselves, including not only Zac Efron but also Charlize Theron, Anthony Mackie, Zoë Kravitz, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, and more. It remains to be seen how many of these people were brought in for a quick cameo and how many will maintain an ongoing presence on the series.