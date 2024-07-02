Zac Efron Is Unrecognizable In A Family Affair

Zac Efron's face looks different, and fans are not happy about his new look.

In the actor's newest project, the Netflix original film "A Family Affair," Zac Efron looks ... really different, according to audiences, thanks to differences in his jaw and face. "What happened to Zac Efron? He looks like an entirely different person," @PicturesFoIder wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), accompanying the question with a clip from the film. User @amiescool noted that they only watched the movie to hyper-focus on Efron's mug: "I just saw Zac Efron's extreme new face and felt compelled to study it in more detail." @guiltyastiva mourned the actor's "former" face, writing, "i love zac efron, but he's starting to look like david [Hasselhoff]. like dude... you were gorgeous before and now your face looks weird," and @Miss_Luthor could barely focus on the film in the first place: "I am trying to watch 'A Family Affair' and I'm finding it so hard. What on earth did Zac Efron do to his face? I have tried but I can never get used to looking at it."

Efron has been famous for a long time, and audiences are pretty familiar with his face — which is to say that it's not surprising to see so many people commenting on it. Still, there's actually a darker story here ... and it has to do with long-standing injuries Efron still has to deal with to this day.