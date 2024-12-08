Every Upcoming Sci-Fi Movie Sequel Releasing In 2025

Science fiction offers film fans the chance to both escape from everyday reality and to confront fears about the future head-on, so in today's climate, the genre is more relevant than ever. 2025 is shaping up to be a great year for cinema: There are plenty of movies that you won't want to miss, and many of them fall into the sci-fi category. There are some big original stories ("Elio," "Flowervale Street"), intriguing remakes ("Bugonia," "The Running Man"), and literary adaptations (we have two different "Frankenstein" adaptations from Maggie Gyllenhaal and Guillermo del Toro to look forward to). But, more often than not, the science fiction movies that arrive with the most hype are sequels. After all, what better way is there to get people interested in a movie than to build upon the worlds and stories of movies that the audience already loves?

From outer space to post-apocalyptic dystopias, super-powered action to spooky horror, mega-budget blockbusters to direct-to-video cheapies, here is Looper's guide to every science fiction movie sequel officially confirmed for release in 2025. Not all will be good — some will most certainly disappoint — but sci-fi fans will no doubt want to check them out all the same.