The 15 Most Underrated Movies Of 2024

2024 has been an uncharacteristically great year for movie lovers. There's truly been something for every type of fan. Fans of Broadway got to see iconic musicals like "Mean Girls" and "Wicked" make their way to the big screen. Horror fans were satiated with original concepts like "Longlegs," "Trap," and "I Saw the TV Glow." Lovers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe waited with baited breath to see "Deadpool and Wolverine," while more discerning cinephiles made multiple trips to the theater to watch "Challengers" and "Anora."

However, there are lots of films that did not get as much love from mainstream audiences as these blockbusters and future Oscar winners. Even though they're far from the worst movies of 2024, these incredible films were subjected to poor box office performance, mixed critical reactions, and in some cases, controversy that overshadowed their releases. Hopefully, future generations will come to appreciate these 15 movies much more than the audiences of today, as each and every one of them deserves more attention than they unfortunately got.