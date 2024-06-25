Are Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movies Still Worth Watching?

Since "Deadpool" became a massive hit, people everywhere have been asking themselves what Ryan Reynolds can't do. As it turns out, very little. He's even good in some otherwise bad films, as this list will attest to. For several years, Hollywood had a hard time figuring out what to do with the handsome funnyman. He's been in comedies, dramas, action movies, sci-fi epics, even horror flicks — and he's done a great job in many of them. However, despite his best efforts, a number of his films have failed spectacularly.

We've taken a deep dive into Ryan Reynolds' worst-rated movies so you don't have to. There's a little bit of everything in this pool, from the gross-out comedy "National Lampoon's Van Wilder" to the vampire flick "Blade: Trinity," from the family drama "Fireflies in the Garden" to the supernatural action film "R.I.P.D." Reynolds has been in a surprising number of terrible films and has somehow come out the other side unscathed. But which of these movies are actually worth your time?