Freaky Friday's Chad Michael Murray Is All In To Return As Jake In A Sequel

Shortly before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA embarked upon a double strike together — WGA has been striking since May 1, with SAG-AFTRA joining them on July 14 — plans were announced for a long-awaited "Freaky Friday" sequel, hopefully reuniting stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. While all projects are on hold for right now, another star from the 2003 movie is definitely interested in returning: Chad Michael Murray, who played the love interest to both Curtis and Lohan (kind of), thanks to some confusing body-swapping.

In an interview with Vulture celebrating the movie's 20th anniversary, Murray said he'd definitely be down to play Jake again. "They announced it, and then everyone went on strike," the actor said. "So I think the development is on hold for the moment. It would be awesome to come back and have Jake come in and reenter the world of mayhem. It would only be that much more interesting having Jamie potentially play a grandma or Lindsay playing a mother and Jake entering that world in some weird, bizarre way or still a part of it. It would be fantastic. I'd be all in."