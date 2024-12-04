Every SpongeBob Christmas Episode Ranked

Still going strong after 25 years of nautical nonsense, "SpongeBob SquarePants" ranks among the best cartoons of all time. With the main show running for 15 seasons and counting while inspiring multiple movies, spin-offs, specials, and even a Broadway musical, you can find "SpongeBob" content for all occasions — and there's a lot of it when that occasion is Christmas.

Reviewing the Christmas-themed episodes of "SpongeBob SquarePants" (and its related series "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years" and "The Patrick Star Show") offers a demonstration of the franchise's flexibility. This list includes hand-drawn, computer-animated, and stop-motion episodes. Some aim for more seasonal sweetness while others go for pure absurdity. The quality of these episodes varies, but the crew behind the show is still putting effort into this super-silly, lovably optimistic series.

From forgettable clip-shows and specials that lack festive cheer, to genuine classics that deserve to become an annual tradition at holiday time, here's every single Christmas episode from the "SpongeBob" franchise, ranked from worst to best.