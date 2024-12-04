Squid Game Season 2 Theories So Good They Just Might Be True

The idea of a "Squid Game" Season 2 has long been controversial. Many argued that the first season was so perfect and self-contained that it needed no continuation at all. At the same time, the mythology introduced by Season 1 was so fascinating that further exploration seemed like a great idea to a lot of fans. Regardless of which camp you stood on, "Squid Game" was the kind of massive TV success that couldn't not get a follow-up, and, three years later, that follow-up is finally here, with Season 2 set to arrive all in one swoop to the homes of Netflix subscribers on December 26, 2024.

Set after a three-year gap, the new season will continue to follow Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he re-enters the Squid Games to participate in their 36th edition, once again facing off against 455 financially desperate contestants in a series of deadly challenges. This time, however, it looks like Gi-hun's motivations, the game's dynamic, and the overarching plot will be a lot different, and fans have long since started venturing guesses about what shape the season will take. Trailers have already confirmed the popular fan theory that Detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), who suffered one of the most notable non-player deaths on "Squid Game" Season 1, actually survived, and is continuing to investigate the games; other guesses, meanwhile, remain to be confirmed or debunked. Here are a few of the most interesting theories about "Squid Game" Season 2 that have been floating around.