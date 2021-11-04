21% Want Squid Game Season 2 To Focus On This Character

"Squid Game" Season 1 was a brutal and savage look into power, class divides, greed, betrayal, and more — and it examined its themes through a dynamic cast of complex and engrossing characters who participate in sadistic versions of children's games for a chance at 45.6 billion won (that's about $38.5 million USD).

For example, when the 1st season begins, the protagonist, Seong Gi-hun (played by actor Lee Jung-jae), is a gambling addict with zero prospects — and violent loan sharks on his heels. His childhood friend Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo) is a disgraced former-investment executive who's wanted by the police — and, just maybe, the most misunderstood character on "Squid Game." And speaking of the law, Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) is a relentless cop who is mourning his missing brother.

Each of these characters struggles to survive against a series of antagonists that aren't defined by their complexity or background — because, frankly, we don't know anything about them. Season 1's primary villain is, arguably, the mysterious Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) who conceals his identity until the penultimate episode. The Front Man is surrounded by faceless staff members and the occasional billionaire VIPs — who all play important roles, but get scant screen time.

All of these people leave Season 1 with plenty of loose ends — enough to tie together an extremely compelling 2nd season. For instance, the last time we see Gi-hun, he's a year removed from the gauntlet of bloody games — thoroughly traumatized, but ready to move forward with his life. In Season 1's closing moments, however, he passes up his chance at salvation, and instead, prepares to go to war with the architects behind the games. Fade to black. Roll credits.

There are plenty of theories about Gi-hun's future on "Squid Game", but is he the character that viewers are most curious about in Season 2? We asked nearly 600 people, and the results are in ...