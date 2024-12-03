Small Details You Missed In Moana 2

Contains spoilers for "Moana 2"

"Moana 2" has already blown everyone away at the box office by making a boatload of cash. This may not come as a surprise to parents whose kids have been singing along to "How Far I'll Go" ever since the first movie was made available on Disney+. In fact, "Moana" has consistently ranked as the most-watched film on streaming across any platform over the past few years. It makes sense that Disney would want to return to those fruitful waters and put out another "Moana" just to see if the magic struck twice.

The success of "Moana 2" is all the more impressive considering the original plan was to release the follow-up as a Disney+ TV series. It undoubtedly would have been watched by many, but "Moana" is clearly a franchise that deserves the big-screen treatment. And even though the story was meant to be the modern equivalent of a straight-to-video Disney sequel, it's clear a lot of care and attention still went into the production.

There are plenty of Easter eggs and small details in "Moana 2" to excite fans, from references to the original to intriguing ideas of where the story could go next. There are even some nods to real-world myths. You (or your kids) probably don't need an excuse to watch "Moana 2" again, but when you do, here are some more things to look out for.