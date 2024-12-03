What Actually Happened To Deadpool's Face?

Whether it's the iconic katanas, his love of violence, or a dark sense of humor that would make Bill Hicks blush, Deadpool is famous for many things, yet his most recognizable physical feature might be his deformed face. Covered in scars that make him look like a zombie from "The Walking Dead" or worse, the Merc with a Mouth's face has been compared to hamburger meat, Freddy Kreuger, and "an avocado that had sex with an older, more disgusting avocado."

The question many fans have asked for years, however, is why Wade Wilson's kisser looks the underside of a burned pancake when he's supposed to have one of the fastest, most powerful healing factors in all of comics. If it could save his life from a terminal disease and heal the bloodiest of wounds — even regrowing arms and legs — surely it could get rid of the scars on his face, couldn't it? Well, it isn't quite as simple as that, because healing the scars on Deadpool's face is a bit more complicated than putting a Band-Aid on a cut.

If you've ever wondered why Deadpool's face won't heal, you've probably come to the conclusion that it's some kind of glaring, overlooked plot hole. But far from being some kind of mistake on the part of the writers, the nature of his scars and why they won't heal sits at the heart of the character's nihilistic attitude. Because no matter how invincible he may seem, Wade Wilson will always be hideous under the mask.