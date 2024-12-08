The Final Scene In The Last Movie Bruce Willis Was In Is Heartbreaking

Fans who have witnessed Willis' final scene in "Assassin" have remarked with dismay upon how lost and disconnected he seems. "The slurring in his speech, the fact that he was clearly shot separately from everyone else," one Reddit user said of the scene. "He really was fading here." A lot of users spared a thought for his family and how Willis' output over the last few years of his career now checks out. "Man it's just really sad. Makes so much sense why he had been doing 'bad' movies, trying to make sure his family was all set," remarked u/epicfail1994.

A number of fans commented on the film's editing, noting that Willis is rarely in the same shot as his co-stars and that his scenes seemed to all be filmed in the same place. "Looks like they had to edit the hell out of it to make it something sort of coherent," said u/JFeth. "What a sad way to end a great career." It's not just the acting and the editing that fans of Willis found hard to watch, it's his dialogue in this final scene. In the film, microchips allow agents to inhabit the bodies of others in order to carry out clandestine missions, and that's what Willis' character is discussing in his final moments. He says: "I can already feel it... in my head." As YouTube user @kuribayashi84 wrote, "Somehow, this line hits hard."

If you want to see the sad scene for yourself, here's where you can stream Bruce Willis' final film.