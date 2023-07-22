Bruce Willis' Assassin: Here's Where You Can Stream The Star's Final Film
Bruce Willis has a long and varied filmography that stretches all the way back to 1980. Willis' film credits include the "Die Hard" films, "Pulp Fiction," the comedy series "Moonlighting," and even a three-episode arc on "Friends" in 2000. But the veteran actor announced his abrupt retirement last year, citing a recent onset of aphasia, a condition that impacts the ability to process and use language clearly and smoothly. Willis' last role was as Valmora in the sci-fi espionage film "Assassin," which saw a streaming and limited theatrical release on March 31, 2023.
"Assassin" takes place in the near future where Valmora invents a technology that allows someone to take over the body of another person in order to perform killings for hire.
"Assassin" is currently available as a $5.99 rental or a $14.99 purchase on Apple TV or Google+. As of this writing, Amazon Prime is offering it for purchase at a discounted price of $4.99, and the film is also available as a $5.99 rental or $9.99 purchase via Vudu.
Critics and audiences differ widely in their opinion of Assassin
Despite its wide availability on streaming platforms, you might want to take a pass on "Assassin." While audiences have given it an 81% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, critics have scored it a putrid 10%. Fans likely score it higher out of sentimentality and fondness for the actor who brought them such beloved characters as John McClane, Butch Coolidge, and David Addison. Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote that it was disheartening to see Willis diminished by his illness in his final performances.
"When we look back at Willis' remarkable body of work spanning some four decades it won't be about the last few years," Roeper wrote. "It will be to celebrate Willis' breakout TV role in 'Moonlighting,' through his unforgettable work in 'Die Hard,' and the wide range of movie star-level greatness in a myriad of genres."
For Bruce Willis fans looking to catch a slightly more well-regarded sampling of his late career work, the three films in the "Detective Knight" trilogy: "Redemption," "Rogue," and Independence," all have identical 67% scores from critics at Rotten Tomatoes and audience approval ratings ranging from 80 to 91%.