Bruce Willis' Assassin: Here's Where You Can Stream The Star's Final Film

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bruce Willis has a long and varied filmography that stretches all the way back to 1980. Willis' film credits include the "Die Hard" films, "Pulp Fiction," the comedy series "Moonlighting," and even a three-episode arc on "Friends" in 2000. But the veteran actor announced his abrupt retirement last year, citing a recent onset of aphasia, a condition that impacts the ability to process and use language clearly and smoothly. Willis' last role was as Valmora in the sci-fi espionage film "Assassin," which saw a streaming and limited theatrical release on March 31, 2023.

"Assassin" takes place in the near future where Valmora invents a technology that allows someone to take over the body of another person in order to perform killings for hire.

"Assassin" is currently available as a $5.99 rental or a $14.99 purchase on Apple TV or Google+. As of this writing, Amazon Prime is offering it for purchase at a discounted price of $4.99, and the film is also available as a $5.99 rental or $9.99 purchase via Vudu.